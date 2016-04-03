FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Televisione
BuffySarah Michelle GellarAlyson Hannigan

Buffy, reunion per Sarah Michelle Gellar e Alyson Hannigan

Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...

Buffy, reunion per Sarah Michelle Gellar e Alyson Hannigan

1 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...
2 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...
3 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...
4 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...

Check it out!! I'm now a verified me!! I can use this to get through TSA right?

Una foto pubblicata da Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) in data:

5 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...

I am currently #DogSitting but I'm afraid it may very soon turn into #DogNapping. You guys won't turn me in will you?

Una foto pubblicata da Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) in data:

6 di 6
Incontro a sorpresa per le protagoniste di Buffy, che a dodici anni dalla fine della serie si sono riabbracciate su Instagram...
leggi dopo
slideshow