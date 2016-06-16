Addio Zia Yetta, volto storico de "La Tata"

Such a great actress! I thank you Annie. Thank you for all the laughs! May you be cracking them up in heaven! pic.twitter.com/vj79aCbn24
— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) 16 giugno 2016
Grandma Yetta I love you! pic.twitter.com/65Jsac25V1— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) 16 giugno 2016
Well i'm going to bed. I have a full day of press tomorrow to promote the CS cabaret cruise. pic.twitter.com/Q9T2j77L1X— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) 16 giugno 2016
I feel so sad about Annie. She was brilliant os my Grandma Yetta. Such a sweet woman too. pic.twitter.com/4BLQ9GLOL3— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) 16 giugno 2016
