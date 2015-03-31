Adam West, lo storico Batman della tv torna con un film d'animazione
Doppierà il lungometraggio insieme al fedele Robin, l'attore Burt Ward
- Sorpresa in arrivo per i fan di Batman che nel 2016 potranno rivedere in azione Adam West, l'attore che lo interpretò nella mitica serie tv pop degli Anni Sessanta. In occasione dei 50 anni dello show presterà infatti la voce al supereroe nel nuovo film d'animazione, insieme allo storico Robin della tv Burt Ward. L'annuncio è arrivato durante la convention Mad Monster Party di Charlotte, in Nord Carolina.
Burt Ward, Adam West and Julie Newmar at Comic-Con International.Posted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Friday, March 20, 2015
#Batman - The Complete Television Series on DVD and Blu-rayWho else is enjoying the release?Posted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Tuesday, February 3, 2015
Vincent Price and Adam West #Batman #EggheadPosted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Friday, March 6, 2015
The original #Robin outfit worn by Burt WardPosted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The original #Batman outfit worn by Adam WestPosted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Adam West having a rest on the set of the 1960's #Batman TV seriesPosted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Adam West wearing the iconic #Batman costume (30 years later).Posted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Tuesday, February 24, 2015
You may be cool, but you will never be "#Batman riding an elephant cool".Posted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Thursday, February 19, 2015
Adam West and Burt Ward having a #break on the set of #Batman.Posted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Monday, February 2, 2015
Julie Newmar - The original #CatwomanPosted by Batman (Adam West & Burt Ward) on Sunday, November 30, 2014
"Per il cinquantesimo anniversario uscirà un nuovo lungometraggio animato di Batman della durata di 90 minuti" ha svelato Ward alla stampa "Forse saranno due, ma per ora sicuramente uno, in cui io e Adam presteremo le voci".
La serie tv andò in onda dal 1966 al 1968 è diventò subito un cult grazie ai costumi sgargianti, i dialoghi ironici, le scazzottate a tempo di musica e le forte contaminazioni con il mondo dei fumetti. La coppia di supereoi, settimana dopo settimana, portavano la pace a Gotham City combattendo gli storici nemici Pinguino (Burgess Meredith), Joker (Cesar Romero) e Catwoman (Julie Newmar), più altri creati apposta per l'adattamento televisivo.
