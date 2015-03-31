FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Adam West, lo storico Batman della tv torna con un film d'animazione

Doppierà il lungometraggio insieme al fedele Robin, l'attore Burt Ward

- Sorpresa in arrivo per i fan di Batman che nel 2016 potranno rivedere in azione Adam West, l'attore che lo interpretò nella mitica serie tv pop degli Anni Sessanta. In occasione dei 50 anni dello show presterà infatti la voce al supereroe nel nuovo film d'animazione, insieme allo storico Robin della tv Burt Ward. L'annuncio è arrivato durante la convention Mad Monster Party di Charlotte, in Nord Carolina.

"Per il cinquantesimo anniversario uscirà un nuovo lungometraggio animato di Batman della durata di 90 minuti" ha svelato Ward alla stampa "Forse saranno due, ma per ora sicuramente uno, in cui io e Adam presteremo le voci".

La serie tv andò in onda dal 1966 al 1968 è diventò subito un cult grazie ai costumi sgargianti, i dialoghi ironici, le scazzottate a tempo di musica e le forte contaminazioni con il mondo dei fumetti. La coppia di supereoi, settimana dopo settimana, portavano la pace a Gotham City combattendo gli storici nemici Pinguino (Burgess Meredith), Joker (Cesar Romero) e Catwoman (Julie Newmar), più altri creati apposta per l'adattamento televisivo.

