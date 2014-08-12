Robin Williams, il cordoglio del mondo dello sport
Tutti i campioni lo ricordano su twitter
- Il divo hollywodiano Robin Williams è morto e anche il mondo dello sport è sotto shock: tanti i messaggi d'affetto dei campioni sui social.
RIP Robin Williams. One of the funniest actors. Loved his films. pic.twitter.com/31MqjCtNaf
— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) 12 Agosto 2014
R.I.P. Robin Williams. My condolences to the family and fans. The world has lost a great actor and icon, your legacy will live on!
— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) 11 Agosto 2014
RIP @robinwilliams O Captain! My Captain! #RIPROBINWILLIAMS
— Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) 11 Agosto 2014
R.I.P Peter Pan, one of my favourite movies of all time!!! pic.twitter.com/AUgtWMhGCS
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 12 Agosto 2014
Really saddened and shocked by the news about Robin Williams. #RIPRobinWilliams
— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) 12 Agosto 2014
Robin was a passionate cycling fan. We ll miss him RIP
— fränk schleck (@schleckfrank) 12 Agosto 2014
ROBIN Williams per me voleva dire tante cose. Mi dispiace davvero un sacco... Riposa in pace
— Gigi Datome (@GigiDatome) 12 Agosto 2014
#RIPRobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/KnB4COBX8x
— Sasha Vujacic (@SashaVujacic) 12 Agosto 2014
Grazie per tutte le risate che ci hai fatto fare e grazie per tutte le emozioni che ci hai regalato..… http://t.co/wVWytcem9J
— Domenico Criscito (@mimmo_criscito4) 12 Agosto 2014
Due strade trovai nel bosco e io scelsi quella meno battuta Essere diversi:un prezzo troppo alto. Addio mio Capitano pic.twitter.com/YTKqWXMpS3
— Mauro Berruto (@mauroberruto) 11 Agosto 2014
The worlds lost an amazing personality and human being. RIP Robin Williams. pic.twitter.com/4lUiAvHL6q
— Tim Cahill (@Tim_Cahill) 11 Agosto 2014
RIP Robin. I will always remember you as one hell of a friend. I love you and will miss you terribly.
— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) 11 Agosto 2014