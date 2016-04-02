FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
La Nazionale belga si stringe attorno alle vittime di Bruxelles

"ll calcio non è importante in una giornata come oggi. Allenamento annullato". Verso lʼannullamento anche lʼamichevole con il Portogallo del 29 marzo

Il Belgio e l'Europa intera sono sotto shock per gli attacchi terroristici che hanno dilaniato la capitale Bruxelles. Dalla nazionale belga arrivano parole e tweet di cordoglio per le vittime. "Tutti insieme, i nostri pensieri vanno alle vittime. Il calcio non è importante in una giornata come oggi. Allenamento annullato" si legge sul profilo twitter della Federcalcio. Verso l'annullamento anche l'amichevole del 29 marzo contro il Portogallo.



"Non ci posso credere. Voglio esprimere il mio sostegno per la famiglia e gli amici delle vittime" il commento dell'attaccante del Napoli.

