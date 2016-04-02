La Nazionale belga si stringe attorno alle vittime di Bruxelles
"ll calcio non è importante in una giornata come oggi. Allenamento annullato". Verso lʼannullamento anche lʼamichevole con il Portogallo del 29 marzo
Il Belgio e l'Europa intera sono sotto shock per gli attacchi terroristici che hanno dilaniato la capitale Bruxelles. Dalla nazionale belga arrivano parole e tweet di cordoglio per le vittime. "Tutti insieme, i nostri pensieri vanno alle vittime. Il calcio non è importante in una giornata come oggi. Allenamento annullato" si legge sul profilo twitter della Federcalcio. Verso l'annullamento anche l'amichevole del 29 marzo contro il Portogallo.
#tousensemble, our thoughts are with the victims. Football is not important today. Training cancelled.— BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) 22 marzo 2016
Kan het niet geloven! Ik wil mijn steun betuigen aan familie en vrienden van de slachtoffers. #tousensemble— Dries Mertens (@dries_mertens14) 22 marzo 2016
"Non ci posso credere. Voglio esprimere il mio sostegno per la famiglia e gli amici delle vittime" il commento dell'attaccante del Napoli.
Can't believe I'm reading these things again...— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) 22 marzo 2016
#TousEnsemble .. pic.twitter.com/yUpW5i50WY— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 22 marzo 2016
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) 22 marzo 2016
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims #zaventem— Dedryck Boyata (@BoyataDedryck) 22 marzo 2016
Prayers & thoughts go to all families and friends of the victims— Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) 22 marzo 2016
Une pensée aux victimes et familles..— Yannick Carrasco (@CarrascoY21) 22 marzo 2016
Un pensamiento para las víctimas y sus familias #PrayForBruxelle pic.twitter.com/6rvks5hPPN
My thoughts are with the victims and their family!— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) 22 marzo 2016
Ik kan het nog steeds niet geloven! Ik wil mijn steun betuigen aan familie en vrienden van de slachtoffers! #PrayForBelgium— Bjorn Engels (@BjornEngels) 22 marzo 2016
Unbelievable! #PrayforBelgium pic.twitter.com/5MQMBlX6qK— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) 22 marzo 2016
Incroyable ! Mes pensées sont avec les familles et amis des victimes.. #PrayForBelgium— Nacer Chadli (@NChadli) 22 marzo 2016
1) Horrified and revolted. Innocent people paying the price again. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. #Brussels— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 22 marzo 2016
Pray for Belgium Pray for the world all my toughts are with family and friends of the victims.— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) 22 marzo 2016
22 marzo 2016
Soyons forts ensemble ! Mes pensées vont aux familles des gens qui ont été abattus ou blessés.— Marc Wilmots (@WilmotsMarc) 22 marzo 2016
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific attacks on our city. #PrayForBrussels— Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) 22 marzo 2016
I can't believe what happened this morning. My thoughts are with the victims, their family, friends and loved ones.— Thomas Vermaelen (@thomasvermaelen) 22 marzo 2016
