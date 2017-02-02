Frank Lampard annuncia il ritiro: "E' il momento giusto, ora farò l'allenatore"

Frank Lampard annuncia il ritiro dal calcio giocato. "Dopo 21 anni incredibili, ho deciso che è il momento giusto di chiudere la mia carriera di calciatore", ha scritto sui propri profili social l'ex bandiera del Chelsea, che smette a 38 anni con in bacheca 14 trofei e 312 gol segnati in 1044 partite giocate tra club e nazionale, dove vanta oltre 100 presenze. Ora per Lampard si apre una nuova avventura: quella in panchina.