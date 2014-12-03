Brasile, Rivaldo vende il club Mogi Mirim su Instagram 

I , Rivaldo , currently President of Mogi Mirim Esporte Club, for reasons of particular order, decided to look for new investors for the club. However , I will remain ahead of the administration until there is a healthy transition to all , especially to the Mogi Mirim Esporte Clube . Note that the Club is in the First Division Paulista Championship , in the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship and has its own heritage. Those interested in investing in football may contact my team at the following Email address: mmecinvest@gmail.com



