Brasile, Rivaldo vende il club Mogi Mirim su Instagram
L'ex Milan posta sul social network la notizia e cerca acquirenti per la squadra
- Mette in vendita il suo club su Instagram. E' l'iniziativa di Rivaldo con il suo Mogi Mirim, squadra di prima divisione del campionato di San Paolo. L'ex Milan era diventato presidente nel 2008, benché abbia smesso ufficialmente di giocare solo nel 2014. Così ora, per motivi sconosciuti Rivaldo ha deciso di vendere il Mogi Mirim, proprio su Instagram. E per gli acquirenti c'è anche la possibilità di acquistare la squadra sempre sul social network.
I , Rivaldo , currently President of Mogi Mirim Esporte Club, for reasons of particular order, decided to look for new investors for the club. However , I will remain ahead of the administration until there is a healthy transition to all , especially to the Mogi Mirim Esporte Clube . Note that the Club is in the First Division Paulista Championship , in the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship and has its own heritage. Those interested in investing in football may contact my team at the following Email address: mmecinvest@gmail.com