FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

Brasile, Rivaldo vende il club Mogi Mirim su Instagram 

L'ex Milan posta sul social network la notizia e cerca acquirenti per la squadra 

- Mette in vendita il suo club su Instagram. E' l'iniziativa di Rivaldo con il suo Mogi Mirim, squadra di prima divisione del campionato di San Paolo. L'ex Milan era diventato presidente nel 2008, benché abbia smesso ufficialmente di giocare solo nel 2014. Così ora, per motivi sconosciuti Rivaldo ha deciso di vendere il Mogi Mirim, proprio su Instagram. E per gli acquirenti c'è anche la possibilità di acquistare la squadra sempre sul social network.

Brasile, Rivaldo vende il club Mogi Mirim su Instagram&#160;

Instagram instagram.com

TAG:
Rivaldo
Brasile
Mogi Mirim
Instagram