MTV Video Music Awards, Kendrick Lamar e Katy Perry guidano le nomination

Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry e The Weeknd dominano le nomination, anticipate sui social, degli MTV Video Music Awards 2017, che si terranno il 27 agosto a Los Angeles, in California, al Forum di Inglewood. Il rapper guida il podio di questa edizione con 8 candidature per il suo video "Humble". La Perry è la prima donna tra le nominate, in una lista in cui il genere femminile sembra molto svantaggiato.

Katy Perry e The Weeknd seguono infatti a pari merito al secondo posto con cinque nomination ciascuno. Per il rapper Lamar un anno fortunato: con "DAMN." ha già raggiunto l'importante record di album più venduto dell'anno. Alcune grosse novità per l'edizione di quest'anno della leggendaria manifestazione musicale riguardano l'eliminazione delle categorie di genere e la fusione quindi del "Best Female Video" e "Best Male Video" in un'unica categoria "asessuata": "Artista dell'anno". Inoltre è stata aggiunta una sezione dai connotati socio-politici, ovvero "Best Fight Against the System", i miglior video ispirati dalla lotta contro il sistema e per la giustizia. Gli MTV Video Music Awards sono un evento ormai cult per i tanti ospiti celebri che vi partecipano e per le performance stravaganti, destinate ad essere ricordate per molto tempo, che vengono presentate: il twerking di Miley Cyrus a Robin Thicke nel 2013 ha avuto luogo proprio sul palco della kermesse, così come il bacio tra Madonna e Britney Spears dieci anni prima...

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)



BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)