FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Spettacolo

Kirsten Dunst è incinta e posa con il pancione già lievitato

Lʼattrice americana 35enne è in attesa del suo primo figlio...

leggi dopo
commenta
Kirsten Dunst è incinta e posa con il pancione già lievitato

Incinta, anzi molto incinta. Ebbene sì, Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa e mostra finalmente il pancione già lievitato. L'attrice, che non ha mai voluto parlare della sua gravidanza, aspetta il suo primo figlio con l'attore Jesse Plemons, suo partner nella serie "Fargo", e ha scelto di "annunciarlo" posando per la fotografa Autumn de Wilde in una serie di scatti pubblicati anche sui social, in cui mostra tutta la sua naturale bellezza di donna...

Negli scatti, che fanno parte di una campagna pubblicitaria del brand Rodarte, fondato da Kate e Laura Mulleavy, Kirsten "indossa" l'arte insieme ad altre bellissime colleghe, in una serie di ritratti per collezionisti. L'attrice, 35enne, sempre abbastanza schiva e riservata, non ha voluto fare grandi proclami per annunciare questo lieto evento. Ha preferito posare con il suo pancione già arrotondato per la casa di moda americana e l'effetto è stato sicuramente più dirompente che mai.

Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa

Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
1 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
2 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
3 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
4 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
5 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
6 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
7 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
8 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
9 di 10
Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa
10 di 10
slideshow ingrandisci

Commenti

Commenta
Disclaimer
più commenti

Grazie per il tuo commento

Sarà pubblicato al più presto sul nostro sito, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazione

Grazie per il tuo commento

Il commento verrà postato sulla tua timeline Facebook

Regole per i commenti

I commenti in questa pagina vengono controllati
Ti invitiamo ad utilizzare un linguaggio rispettoso e non offensivo, anche per le critiche più aspre

In particolare, durante l'azione di monitoraggio, ci riserviamo il diritto di rimuovere i commenti che:
- Non siano pertinenti ai temi trattati nel sito web e nel programma TV
- Abbiano contenuti volgari, osceni o violenti
- Siano intimidatori o diffamanti verso persone, altri utenti, istituzioni e religioni
- Più in generale violino i diritti di terzi
- Promuovano attività illegali
- Promuovano prodotti o servizi commerciali

OGGI SU PEOPLE