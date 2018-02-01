Kirsten Dunst è incinta e posa con il pancione già lievitato
Lʼattrice americana 35enne è in attesa del suo primo figlio...
Incinta, anzi molto incinta. Ebbene sì, Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa e mostra finalmente il pancione già lievitato. L'attrice, che non ha mai voluto parlare della sua gravidanza, aspetta il suo primo figlio con l'attore Jesse Plemons, suo partner nella serie "Fargo", e ha scelto di "annunciarlo" posando per la fotografa Autumn de Wilde in una serie di scatti pubblicati anche sui social, in cui mostra tutta la sua naturale bellezza di donna...
Negli scatti, che fanno parte di una campagna pubblicitaria del brand Rodarte, fondato da Kate e Laura Mulleavy, Kirsten "indossa" l'arte insieme ad altre bellissime colleghe, in una serie di ritratti per collezionisti. L'attrice, 35enne, sempre abbastanza schiva e riservata, non ha voluto fare grandi proclami per annunciare questo lieto evento. Ha preferito posare con il suo pancione già arrotondato per la casa di moda americana e l'effetto è stato sicuramente più dirompente che mai.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #kirstendunst
