Kirsten Dunst è incinta e posa con il pancione già lievitato

Incinta, anzi molto incinta. Ebbene sì, Kirsten Dunst è in dolce attesa e mostra finalmente il pancione già lievitato. L'attrice, che non ha mai voluto parlare della sua gravidanza, aspetta il suo primo figlio con l'attore Jesse Plemons, suo partner nella serie "Fargo", e ha scelto di "annunciarlo" posando per la fotografa Autumn de Wilde in una serie di scatti pubblicati anche sui social, in cui mostra tutta la sua naturale bellezza di donna...