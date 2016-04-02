20 agosto 2015 Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografi All'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografi 1 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 2 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 3 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 4 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 5 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 6 di 12Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 7 di 12Instagram Instagram Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 8 di 12Instagram Instagram Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 9 di 12Instagram Instagram Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 10 di 12 Olycom Olycom Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 11 di 12Instagram Instagram Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito 12 di 12Da video Da video Vanessa Hudgens, red carpet 'ingessato': nasconde la mano fasciata ai fotografiAll'Industry Dance Award, l'attrice ha tentato in tutti i modi di nascondere il tutore che indossa dal 5 agosto scorso, quando si è fratturata un dito leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli