Strage di Orlando, il mondo dello spettacolo in lutto

Nothing has changed!!!! People continue to senselessly die. When will these gun laws be changed?!?!?!?!!!!?????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 12 giugno 2016
Stand strong w/ ur pride, it belongs to u. Love is opposite of hate. My sincerest mourning 4 LGBTQ's suffering 2day. I pray for gun control and a cultural revolution of kindness. For all people. We can't divide in the face of evil, we must stick together and heal each other we are brothers and sisters. #prayfororlando #orlando #kindness #stopviolence #lgbtqpride Una foto pubblicata da Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) in data: 12 Giu 2016 alle ore 14:02 PDT
Heartbroken about the shooting in Orlando. My prayers and thoughts are with you all in America. I pray for this world to change!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 12 giugno 2016
Sending so much love to the friends and family who lost loved ones in this devastating shooting in Orlando..... Sending peace to the souls injured and killed. Una foto pubblicata da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data: 12 Giu 2016 alle ore 10:51 PDT
