5 gennaio 2016 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglie Il cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglie Embed from Getty Images 1 di 5 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglieIl cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... Embed from Getty Images 2 di 5 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglieIl cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... Embed from Getty Images 3 di 5 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglieIl cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... Embed from Getty Images 4 di 5 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglieIl cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... Embed from Getty Images 5 di 5 Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglieIl cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra... leggi dopo slideshow