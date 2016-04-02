FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Donald FagenSteely DanLibby Titus

Steely Dan, Donald Fagen arrestato per aver aggredito la moglie

Il cantante della band ha spinto la moglie Libby contro una finestra di marmo. La polizia ha dichiarato che l'ha fatta cadere a terra...

