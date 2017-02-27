#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/VNWe3MBPGg— Ryan Hampton (@RyanForRecovery) 27 febbraio 2017
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/1IoWkMnjnV— Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) 27 febbraio 2017
pic.twitter.com/9fipcZnS5e— brian feldman (@bafeldman) 27 febbraio 2017
pic.twitter.com/0Qp8M7e0W1— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) 27 febbraio 2017
Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/zTK1t0hI4D— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) 27 febbraio 2017
wow i can't believe it pic.twitter.com/bHUV8DYrsJ— ✨rachel✨ (@ohhoe) 27 febbraio 2017
I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) 27 febbraio 2017
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ccGA5VsarR— Stephen Battaglio (@SteveBattaglio) 27 febbraio 2017
Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) 27 febbraio 2017
And the award for best Steve Harvey impersonation goes to Warren Beatty. What. The. Actual. Fuck????— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) 27 febbraio 2017
You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) 27 febbraio 2017
La La Land won the popular vote. Moonlight won the electoral college. #Oscars— Steve Howey (@stevehowey) 27 febbraio 2017
I KNEW IT!!!!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0G8IKGRIo7— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) 27 febbraio 2017
