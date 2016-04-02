26 giugno 2015 Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers" L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80... Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers" 1 di 4 Olycom Olycom Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers"L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80... 2 di 4 Olycom Olycom Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers"L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80... 3 di 4 Olycom Olycom Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers"L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80... 4 di 4Da video Da video Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers"L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80... leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli