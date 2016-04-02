FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Patrick Macneethe avengerJohn Steed

Morto Patrick Macnee, fu l'agente John Steed in "The Avengers"

L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80...

L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80...
L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80...
L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80...
L'attore aveva 93 anni: è apparso anche come spalla di 007 Roger Moore, in "A View to a Kill" negli anni '80...
