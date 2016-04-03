FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
londranick rhodesantony priceduran duranspandau balletbob geldofsiouxie siouxholly johnson

Londra: dai Duran Duran a Siouxie Sioux, le popstar anni 80 festeggiano Antony Price

Dai Duran Duran a Siouxie Sioux, da Gary Kemp a Holly Johnson dei Frankie Goes To Hollywood, tutti a festeggiare i 70 anni dello stilista

Londra: dai Duran Duran a Siouxie Sioux, le popstar anni 80 festeggiano Antony Price

1 di 19
Gary Kemp, Holly Johnson, Bob Geldof e John Taylor

2 di 19
Amber Le Bon e Pam Hogg

3 di 19
Antony Price

4 di 19
Yasmin Le Bon

5 di 19
Nick Rhodes

6 di 19
Gary Kemp, Stephen Jones, Lauren Kemp e Danny Moynihan

7 di 19
Duran Duran con Antony Price

8 di 19
Yasmin Mills e Yasmin Le Bon

9 di 19
Jonh Taylor, Antony Price e Nick Rhodes

10 di 19
Pippa Brooks, Holly Johnson, Pam Hogg e Simon Le Bon

11 di 19
Pippa Brooks, Holly Johnson e Pam Hogg

12 di 19
Stephen Jones

13 di 19
Siouxie Sioux e Pam Hogg

14 di 19
Simon Le Bon e Bob Geldof

15 di 19
John Taylor, Simon Le Bon e Gary Kemp

16 di 19
Amber Le Bon, Simon Le Bon, Antony Price e Yasmin Le Bon

17 di 19
Nick Rhodes e Gary Kemp

18 di 19
Nefer Suvio (fidanzata di Nick Rhodes)

19 di 19
Sioxie Sioux e Michael Costiff
