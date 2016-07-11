Joe Perry, sui social le immagini e le notizie sul suo malore

#JoePerry collapsed on stage just now! He had to sit on drum kit and then went behind a small wall and passed out. FDNY and NYPD carried him off quickly. #Aerosmith #hollywoodvampires Un video pubblicato da Eileen (@leeniepics) in data: 10 Lug 2016 alle ore 18:33 PDT
Behind the small wall.....joe perry Un video pubblicato da Eileen (@leeniepics) in data: 10 Lug 2016 alle ore 18:39 PDT
Thanks to everyone asking about our brother @JoePerry. He is stable right now, with family & is under the best care pic.twitter.com/oxCRUqRAk6— Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) 11 luglio 2016
Warming up with Tommy. #HollywoodVampires Una foto pubblicata da Joe Perry (@joeperryofficial) in data: 10 Lug 2016 alle ore 17:08 PDT
