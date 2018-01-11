11 gennaio 2018 James Franco accusato di molestie su Twitter 11 gennaio 201812:53 James Franco accusato di molestie su Twitter leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?— Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) 8 gennaio 2018 1 di 3 A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01.— Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) 9 gennaio 2018 2 di 3 Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!— Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) 8 gennaio 2018 3 di 3 leggi dopo slideshow