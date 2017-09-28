28 settembre 2017 Hugh Hefner, lʼomaggio di conigliette e celebrità arriva via Twitter 28 settembre 201712:58 Hugh Hefner, lʼomaggio di conigliette e celebrità arriva via Twitter leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 28 settembre 2017 1 di 10 RIP my friend. You changed the world. https://t.co/tiLgAC8CaT— Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) 28 settembre 2017 2 di 10 One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) 28 settembre 2017 3 di 10 I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 28 settembre 2017 4 di 10 Hefner. A giant of cultural influence.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 28 settembre 2017 5 di 10 RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 settembre 2017 6 di 10 Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR— Larry King (@kingsthings) 28 settembre 2017 7 di 10 Today the world lost a legend. #HughHefner started my career. For 22 yrs I got to wish him happy new year at his mansion. I’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/4Aowa1g44z— Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) 28 settembre 2017 8 di 10 RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.#PMOY 94 pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) 28 settembre 2017 9 di 10 1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 28 settembre 2017 10 di 10 leggi dopo slideshow hugh hefnertwitter