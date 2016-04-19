12 febbraio 2016 Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria La sceneggiatura di "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" sarà in vendita dal 31 luglio 2016, il giorno dopo il debutto dello spettacolo a Londra Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria To be clear! The SCRIPT of #CursedChild is being published. #NotANovel #NotAPrequel https://t.co/3OhdOBIqJt— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 11 Febbraio 2016 1 di 3 Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria La sceneggiatura di "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" sarà in vendita dal 31 luglio 2016, il giorno dopo il debutto dello spettacolo a Londra The script will be in book form, true, but it's still #NotAPrequel because it's set #19YearsLater https://t.co/befLyX4Mp2— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 11 Febbraio 2016 2 di 3 Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria La sceneggiatura di "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" sarà in vendita dal 31 luglio 2016, il giorno dopo il debutto dello spettacolo a Londra The #CursedChild script book will publish 31st July following the opening of @HPPlayLDN pic.twitter.com/8j69YfFsQO— Little, Brown UK (@LittleBrownUK) 10 Febbraio 2016 3 di 3 Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria La sceneggiatura di "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" sarà in vendita dal 31 luglio 2016, il giorno dopo il debutto dello spettacolo a Londra leggi dopo slideshow