Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Harry Potter e il bambino maledetto

Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria

La sceneggiatura di "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" sarà in vendita dal 31 luglio 2016, il giorno dopo il debutto dello spettacolo a Londra

Harry Potter torna in teatro e in libreria

