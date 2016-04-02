FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Spettacolo
Harry PotterJ.K. RowlingNoma Dumezweni

Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling: "Amo la nuova Hermione di colore"

Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni

Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling: "Amo la nuova Hermione di colore"

1 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni

2 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni

3 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni

4 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni
5 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni
6 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni
7 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni
8 di 8
Nell'atteso spettacolo teatrale "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" il personaggio sarà interpretato dall'attrice africana Noma Dumezweni
leggi dopo
slideshow