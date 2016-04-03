4 maggio 2015 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su Uber Per l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su Uber So @Uber & I are bringing #PrettyGirls to you! Request a “Bee” ride in LA @ 3pm PT to hear it http://t.co/7Bi6lwdDqe https://t.co/DGHRVO3onh— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 3 Maggio 2015 1 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... Thanks @britneyspears & @Uber for the amazing #BritneyUber ride . Can wait to buy the song #PrettyGirls tonight pic.twitter.com/O5K5Hdruii— Paul Romo (@Pauler15) 4 Maggio 2015 2 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... From Australia 'round to LA! Thank you so much @BritneySpears and @Uber for the best ride EVER!!! #PrettyGirls pic.twitter.com/c7Gq8D7o8e— Andrew Kuttler (@andrewkuttler) 4 Maggio 2015 3 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... @britneyspears best @uber ever! Feeling like a pretty boy! #prettygirls #britney #britneyjean pic.twitter.com/fB1vfBF1Y9— ∇ Justin Pease (@ItsJustinJeez) 4 Maggio 2015 4 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... @britneyspears @uber ride number 2! Woooo! #prettygirls #britneyspears pic.twitter.com/FggSVevj1y— ∇ Justin Pease ∇ (@ItsJustinJeez) 4 Maggio 2015 5 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... @britneyspears @Uber Soooo awesome that you did this!!!! I LOVE #prettygirls!! THANKS FOR THE RIDE! pic.twitter.com/g0hZBTv8n3— Cozmic (@TheCozmicCat) 3 Maggio 2015 6 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... Sharing a romantic moment with Penelope outside of the @britneyspears @Uber cause God is good. #PrettyGirls pic.twitter.com/SBPGEmhew8— Adam Salandra (@adamsalandra) 4 Maggio 2015 7 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... This afternoon in LA, I ordered a @britneyspears @Uber ride and this is my story. #PrettyGirls http://t.co/AlN6b7zbPv pic.twitter.com/UJYrbZLZnE— David (@PopOnAndOn) 4 Maggio 2015 8 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... There's something buzzing in LA. pic.twitter.com/nmtErWTXtX— Uber (@Uber) 3 Maggio 2015 9 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... So @Uber & I are bringing #PrettyGirls to you! Request a “Bee” ride in LA @ 3pm PT to hear it http://t.co/7Bi6lwdDqe https://t.co/DGHRVO3onh— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 3 Maggio 2015 10 di 10 Britney Spears lancia il nuovo singolo "Pretty Girls" su UberPer l'occasione l'azienda ha fatto sfrecciare per le strade di Los Angeles un SUV speciale dedicato a Britney, che trasmetteva in rotazione il brano... leggi dopo slideshow