24 settembre 2015 "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a Kabul Esce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a Kabul 1 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 2 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 3 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 4 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 5 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 6 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 7 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 8 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 9 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 10 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 11 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 12 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 13 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 14 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 15 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 16 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 17 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 18 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 19 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 20 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 21 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 22 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 23 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 24 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 25 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel 26 di 26Ufficio stampa Ufficio stampa "Rock The Kasbah": risate con Bill Murray, manager che ritrova la fortuna a KabulEsce il 5 novembre il nuovo film del regista premio Oscar Barry Levinson. Nel cast anche Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson e Zooey Deschanel leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli