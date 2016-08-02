Bieber, Gomez, Timberlake.... ecco chi ha vinto i Teen Choice Awards 2016
I premi assegnati la scorsa notte a Los Angeles
Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez e poi Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner e Flo-Rida... Sono solo alcuni tra i premiati la scorsa notte durante la grande festa dei Teen Choice Awards 2016, assegnati al Forum di Inglewood in California. Cinema, televisione, musica, web/digital e moda viste dai... "teen"-
Ad assegnare i premi di questa diciottesima edizione nelle differenti macro aree ci hanno pensato infatti ragazzi e ragazze tra i 13 e i 19 anni. Super protagonisti, tra gli altri, gli eroi della Marvel, premio alla carriera per Justin Timberlake, intervenuto a ritirare il Decade Award, e poi John Cena, conduttore della serata e mattatore travestito dalla candidata alla presidenza Hillary Clinton (premiata, fra l'altro, come Choice President), e i One Direction.
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei diciottesimi Teen Choice Awards 2016
Choice Movie: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovie) “Deadpool”
Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovieActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”
Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovieActress) Shailene Woodley, “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovie) “Captain America: Civil War”
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor) Chris Evans, “Captain America: Civil War”
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress) Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”
Choice Movie: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovie) “Miracles from Heaven”
Choice Movie Actor: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor) Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
Choice Movie Actress: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress) Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”
Choice Movie: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovie) “Ride Along 2”
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor) Zac Efron, “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress) Chloë Grace Moretz, “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain) Adam Driver, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”
Choice Movie Scene Stealer (#ChoiceMovieSceneStealer) Jena Malone, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”
Choice Movie Breakout Star (#ChoiceMovieBreakoutStar) Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”
Choice Movie Chemistry (#ChoiceMovieChemistry) Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Dylan O’Brien, “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”
Choice Movie Liplock (#ChoiceMovieLiplock) Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”
Choice Movie Hissy Fit (#ChoiceMovieHissyFit) Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie) “Finding Dory”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor) Kevin Hart, “Central Intelligence”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress) Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovie) “Suicide Squad”
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovieActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Deepwater Horizon”
Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actress (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovieActress) Cara Delevingne, “Suicide Squad”
Choice TV Show: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow) “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV Actor: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV Actress: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Ashley Benson, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow) “Once Upon a Time”
Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor) Grant Gustin, “The Flash”
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress) Lana Parrilla, “Once Upon a Time”
Choice TV Show: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVShow) “Fuller House”
Choice TV Actor: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVActor) Ross Lynch, “Austin & Ally”
Choice TV Actress: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVActress) Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”
Choice TV: Animated Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow) “Family Guy”
Choice TV: Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow) “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain) Janel Parrish, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV: Scene Stealer (#ChoiceTVSceneStealer) Sasha Pieterse, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV: Breakout Star (#ChoiceTVBreakoutStar) Matthew Daddario, “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice TV: Breakout Show (#ChoiceTVBreakoutShow) “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice TV: Chemistry (#ChoiceTVChemistry) Ashley Benson & Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice TV: Liplock (#ChoiceTVLiplock) Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue, “Once Upon A Time”
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow) “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress) Shelley Hennig, “Teen Wolf”
hoice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist) Justin Bieber
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist) Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group: (#ChoiceMusicGroup) One Direction
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist) Beyoncé
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist) Carrie Underwood
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist) Justin Bieber, “Sorry”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup) One Direction, “Home”
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong) Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato, “Without a Fight”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong) Drake, “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid & Kyla)
Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong) 5 Seconds of Summer, “Jet Black Heart”
Choice Love Song (#ChoiceLoveSong) One Direction, “Perfect”
Choice Break-Up Song (#ChoiceBreakupSong) Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Choice Party Song (#ChoicePartySong) DNCE, “Cake by the Ocean”
Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show (#ChoiceMovieTVSong) Fifth Harmony, “I’m In Love with A Monster” (“Hotel Transylvania 2”)
Choice Music Breakout Artist (#ChoiceMusicBreakoutArtist) Zayn Choice Music: Next Big Thing (#ChoiceMusicNextBigThing) Hey Violet Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong) Fifth Harmony, “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Choice Summer Music Star: Female (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarFemale) Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Music Star: Male (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarMale) Zayn
Choice Summer Music Star: Group (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour) 5 Seconds of Summer, “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour”
Choice Music: International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist) Little Mix
WEB/DIGITAL
Choice Web Star: Female (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar) Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)
Choice Web Star: Male (#ChoiceMaleWebStar) Dolan Twins
Choice Web Star: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyWebStar) Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)
Choice Web Star: Music (#ChoiceMusicWebStar) Christina Grimmie
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar) Bethany Mota Social Media King (#SocialMediaKing) Cameron Dallas Social Media Queen (#SocialMediaQueen) Fifth Harmony
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit) Justin Bieber
Choice Viner (#ChoiceViner) Lele Pons
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer) Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter) Kylie Jenner
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber) Dolan Twins
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser) Baby Ariel
Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom) One Direction, #Directioners FASHION
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie) Kendall Jenner
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie) Harry Styles
Choice Style: Male (#ChoiceStyleMale) Nick Jonas
Choice Style: Female (#ChoiceStyleFemale) Zendaya
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete) Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete) The Bella Twins
Choice Sports Team (#ChoiceSportsTeam) U.S.A. 2016 Olympic Team OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian) Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Selfie Taker (#ChoiceSelfieTaker) Ariana Grand
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer) Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel) Kendall Jenner
Choice President (#ChoicePresident) Hillary Clinton
