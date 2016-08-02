Bieber, Gomez, Timberlake.... ecco chi ha vinto i Teen Choice Awards 2016

Ad assegnare i premi di questa diciottesima edizione nelle differenti macro aree ci hanno pensato infatti ragazzi e ragazze tra i 13 e i 19 anni. Super protagonisti, tra gli altri, gli eroi della Marvel, premio alla carriera per Justin Timberlake, intervenuto a ritirare il Decade Award, e poi John Cena, conduttore della serata e mattatore travestito dalla candidata alla presidenza Hillary Clinton (premiata, fra l'altro, come Choice President), e i One Direction.



Ecco tutti i vincitori dei diciottesimi Teen Choice Awards 2016



Choice Movie: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovie) “Deadpool”

Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovieActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”

Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure (#ChoiceActionMovieActress) Shailene Woodley, “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovie) “Captain America: Civil War”

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor) Chris Evans, “Captain America: Civil War”

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress) Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”

Choice Movie: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovie) “Miracles from Heaven”

Choice Movie Actor: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor) Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Choice Movie Actress: Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress) Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Choice Movie: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovie) “Ride Along 2”

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor) Zac Efron, “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress) Chloë Grace Moretz, “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain) Adam Driver, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”

Choice Movie Scene Stealer (#ChoiceMovieSceneStealer) Jena Malone, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”

Choice Movie Breakout Star (#ChoiceMovieBreakoutStar) Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”

Choice Movie Chemistry (#ChoiceMovieChemistry) Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Dylan O’Brien, “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”

Choice Movie Liplock (#ChoiceMovieLiplock) Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”

Choice Movie Hissy Fit (#ChoiceMovieHissyFit) Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie) “Finding Dory”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor) Kevin Hart, “Central Intelligence”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress) Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovie) “Suicide Squad”

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovieActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Deepwater Horizon”

Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actress (#ChoiceAnTEENcipatedMovieActress) Cara Delevingne, “Suicide Squad”



Choice TV Show: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow) “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV Actor: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV Actress: Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Ashley Benson, “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow) “Once Upon a Time”

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor) Grant Gustin, “The Flash”

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress) Lana Parrilla, “Once Upon a Time”

Choice TV Show: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVShow) “Fuller House”

Choice TV Actor: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVActor) Ross Lynch, “Austin & Ally”

Choice TV Actress: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyTVActress) Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”

Choice TV: Animated Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow) “Family Guy”

Choice TV: Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow) “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain) Janel Parrish, “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV: Scene Stealer (#ChoiceTVSceneStealer) Sasha Pieterse, “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV: Breakout Star (#ChoiceTVBreakoutStar) Matthew Daddario, “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice TV: Breakout Show (#ChoiceTVBreakoutShow) “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice TV: Chemistry (#ChoiceTVChemistry) Ashley Benson & Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice TV: Liplock (#ChoiceTVLiplock) Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue, “Once Upon A Time”

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow) “Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor) Dylan O’Brien, “Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress) Shelley Hennig, “Teen Wolf”





hoice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist) Justin Bieber

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist) Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group: (#ChoiceMusicGroup) One Direction

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist) Beyoncé

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist) Carrie Underwood

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist) Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup) One Direction, “Home”

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong) Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato, “Without a Fight”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong) Drake, “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid & Kyla)

Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong) 5 Seconds of Summer, “Jet Black Heart”

Choice Love Song (#ChoiceLoveSong) One Direction, “Perfect”

Choice Break-Up Song (#ChoiceBreakupSong) Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Choice Party Song (#ChoicePartySong) DNCE, “Cake by the Ocean”

Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show (#ChoiceMovieTVSong) Fifth Harmony, “I’m In Love with A Monster” (“Hotel Transylvania 2”)

Choice Music Breakout Artist (#ChoiceMusicBreakoutArtist) Zayn Choice Music: Next Big Thing (#ChoiceMusicNextBigThing) Hey Violet Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong) Fifth Harmony, “Work from Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Choice Summer Music Star: Female (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarFemale) Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Music Star: Male (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarMale) Zayn

Choice Summer Music Star: Group (#ChoiceSummerMusicStarGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour) 5 Seconds of Summer, “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour”

Choice Music: International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist) Little Mix



WEB/DIGITAL

Choice Web Star: Female (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar) Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)

Choice Web Star: Male (#ChoiceMaleWebStar) Dolan Twins

Choice Web Star: Comedy (#ChoiceComedyWebStar) Lilly Singh (“IISuperwomanII”)

Choice Web Star: Music (#ChoiceMusicWebStar) Christina Grimmie

Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar) Bethany Mota Social Media King (#SocialMediaKing) Cameron Dallas Social Media Queen (#SocialMediaQueen) Fifth Harmony

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit) Justin Bieber

Choice Viner (#ChoiceViner) Lele Pons

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer) Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter) Kylie Jenner

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber) Dolan Twins

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser) Baby Ariel

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom) One Direction, #Directioners FASHION

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie) Kendall Jenner

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie) Harry Styles

Choice Style: Male (#ChoiceStyleMale) Nick Jonas

Choice Style: Female (#ChoiceStyleFemale) Zendaya



Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete) Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete) The Bella Twins

Choice Sports Team (#ChoiceSportsTeam) U.S.A. 2016 Olympic Team OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian) Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Selfie Taker (#ChoiceSelfieTaker) Ariana Grand

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer) Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel) Kendall Jenner

Choice President (#ChoicePresident) Hillary Clinton