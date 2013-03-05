Michael Bublé: "Canto e sono felice"

foto Ufficio stampa Correlati GUARDA IL VIDEO 08:11 - Michael Bublé presenta a Tgcom24 il video del nuovo singolo "It's A Beautiful Day" che anticipa l'album "To Be Loved" in uscita il 16 aprile. Il disco conterrà quattordici brani: dieci cover e quattro inediti. Duetti speciali tra cui quello con l'attrice Reese Witherspoon in "Something Stupid", storica canzone di Frank Sinatra con la figlia Nancy. presentail video del nuovo singoloche anticipa l'album "" in uscita il 16 aprile. Il disco conterrà quattordici brani: dieci cover e quattro inediti. Duetti speciali tra cui quello con l'attricein "", storica canzone dicon la figlia Nancy.

"To Be Loved” è il sesto album da studio per il vincitore di Grammy e Juno Awards , dopo il multi-platino CD natalizio "Christmas" che ha venduto oltre 7 milioni di copie in tutto il mondo e che è stato il secondo album più venduto del 2011 dietro Adele. "To Be Loved”, prodotto da Bob Rock, è stato registrato tra Vancouver e Los Angeles e racchiude sia classici che 4 nuove composizioni alla cui stesura ha partecipato anche Michael Bublé. "Il mio nuovo album parla di amore, di felicità, di divertimento e di cose gustose. - ha detto Michael - E’ stato bello lavorare con il mio amico di vecchia data Bob Rock, con il quale sono anni che collaboro (“Call me irresponsible”, “Crazy love” e “Christmas”) anche stavolta ha prodotto tutto l’album".



Tracklist To be loved - 1. You Make Me Feel So Young 2. It’s a Beautiful Day 3. To Love Somebody 4. Who’s Lovin’ You 5.Something Stupid (feat. Reese Witherspoon) 6. Come Dance With Me 7. Close Your Eyes 8. After All (feat. Bryan Adams) 9. Have I Told You Lately That I Love You (with Naturally 7) 10. To Be Loved 11. You’ve Got a Friend In Me 12. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You) (feat. The Puppini Sisters) 13. I Got It Easy 14. Young At Heart