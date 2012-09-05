Kylie Minogue metamorfosi acustica e raffinata

foto Ufficio stampa Correlati SENSUALE ANCHE IN MOTO 15:10 - Lei che dell'immagine sempre alla moda, della sensualità e delle coreografie è sempre stata un'icona, ecco la svolta. La voglia di cambiare e stupire i fan. Il 30 ottobre esce "The Abbey Road Sessions", il nuovo album di Kylie Minogue con tutti i suoi successi riarrangiati per orchestra. Nel disco l'inedito "Flower". Kylie presenta molti di questi brani sabato a Londra durante il concerto in Hyde Park accompagnata dall'intera orchestra della BBC - Lei che dell'immagine sempre alla moda, della sensualità e delle coreografie è sempre stata un'icona, ecco la svolta. La voglia di cambiare e stupire i fan. Il 30 ottobre esceil nuovo album dicon tutti i suoi successi riarrangiati per orchestra. Nel disco l'inedito". Kylie presenta molti di questi brani sabato a Londra durante il concerto in Hyde Park accompagnata dall'intera orchestra della BBC

Appositamente per questo progetto, Nick Cave ha registrato ex-novo la sua voce nel famoso duetto “Where The Wild Roses Grow”.



Oltre a questo brano del 1995, in scaletta anche “Better The Devil You Know”, “Confide In Me”, “On A Night Like This”, “All The Lovers”, “Finer Feelings” e una versione anni 50 di “The Locomotion”.



Questa la tracklist: “All the lovers”, “On a night like this,” “Better the devil you know”, “Hand on your heart”, “I believe in you”, “Come into my world”, “Finer feelings”, “Confide in me”, “Slow”, “The locomotion”, “Can’t get you out of my head”, “Where the wild roses grow”, “Flower”, “I should be so lucky”, “Love at first sight” e “Never too late”.