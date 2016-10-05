Etam: 100 ans de French Liberté
Grande evento tra moda e musica a Parigi
At the heart of Paris, at the Pompidou Centre, ETAM celebrated its 100th anniversary with a fashion show worthy of the occasion. It was a spectacular demonstration of French-style sexiness: the marriage of elegance and confident daring, a cool attitude and bold sexiness. A tribute to the women that the French brand has been supporting in their quest for freedom since 1916.
Eighty elegant and sparkling models celebrated French Freedom in step with performances by Minuit, The Avener, Dua Lipa, Marina Kaye, and Jacques Dutronc to close with three of his iconic hits: J'aime les filles, Paris s'éveille and les cactus.
Five portraits shone the spotlight on an Etam woman - free in body and mind, sexy, divine, joyful and chic - through a collection that symbolises French glamour.
I AM SEXY
A real ode to a confident, slightly provocative woman, the first section of this live show revealed lingerie pieces with an indefinable charm. Latex and leather combined with sheer lace detailing to reveal the sensuality of this theme.
I AM CHIC
Showcasing the light-heartedness of the twenties, this section presented "French chic". Lace, feathers and pearls celebrated a liberated and romantic woman. Colours were soft and feminine, ranging from pink to burgundy.
I AM DIVINE
Inspired by the exuberance of Studio 54 and the seventies, a dazzling section in which gold and black gave meaning to the collection, with jewelled lingerie embellished with a host of stones, diamante and lamé. Probably the most couture section. This theme introduced the Divine Calais lace developed exclusively with the company Noyon to celebrate 100 years of Etam know-how.
I AM JOYFUL
Undoubtedly the section that best represented the French way of life, with sailor stripe tops reinterpreted by Etam, lots of the brand's iconic pieces, along with petticoats and eyelet embroidery, for a funny, sexy woman. A confidently light-hearted feel.
THE SWIMWEAR presented an elegant and charismatic woman. The pieces were graphic and modern with a sophisticated feel.
Quanto inserito fra l'1.00 e le 8.00 verrà moderato a partire dalle ore 8.00
Nessun commento
Metti il tuo like ad un commento
Grazie per il tuo commento
Sarà pubblicato al più presto sul nostro sito, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazione
Grazie per il tuo commento
Il commento verrà postato sulla tua timeline Facebook
Regole per i commenti
I commenti in questa pagina vengono controllati
Ti invitiamo ad utilizzare un linguaggio rispettoso e non offensivo, anche per le critiche più aspre
In particolare, durante l'azione di monitoraggio, ci riserviamo il diritto di rimuovere i commenti che:
- Non siano pertinenti ai temi trattati nel sito web e nel programma TV
- Abbiano contenuti volgari, osceni o violenti
- Siano intimidatori o diffamanti verso persone, altri utenti, istituzioni e religioni
- Più in generale violino i diritti di terzi
- Promuovano attività illegali
- Promuovano prodotti o servizi commerciali