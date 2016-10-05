Etam: 100 ans de French Liberté

At the heart of Paris, at the Pompidou Centre, ETAM celebrated its 100th anniversary with a fashion show worthy of the occasion. It was a spectacular demonstration of French-style sexiness: the marriage of elegance and confident daring, a cool attitude and bold sexiness. A tribute to the women that the French brand has been supporting in their quest for freedom since 1916.

Eighty elegant and sparkling models celebrated French Freedom in step with performances by Minuit, The Avener, Dua Lipa, Marina Kaye, and Jacques Dutronc to close with three of his iconic hits: J'aime les filles, Paris s'éveille and les cactus.

Five portraits shone the spotlight on an Etam woman - free in body and mind, sexy, divine, joyful and chic - through a collection that symbolises French glamour.

I AM SEXY

A real ode to a confident, slightly provocative woman, the first section of this live show revealed lingerie pieces with an indefinable charm. Latex and leather combined with sheer lace detailing to reveal the sensuality of this theme.

I AM CHIC

Showcasing the light-heartedness of the twenties, this section presented "French chic". Lace, feathers and pearls celebrated a liberated and romantic woman. Colours were soft and feminine, ranging from pink to burgundy.

I AM DIVINE

Inspired by the exuberance of Studio 54 and the seventies, a dazzling section in which gold and black gave meaning to the collection, with jewelled lingerie embellished with a host of stones, diamante and lam é. Probably the most couture section. This theme introduced the Divine Calais lace developed exclusively with the company Noyon to celebrate 100 years of Etam know-how.

I AM JOYFUL

Undoubtedly the section that best represented the French way of life, with sailor stripe tops reinterpreted by Etam, lots of the brand's iconic pieces, along with petticoats and eyelet embroidery, for a funny, sexy woman. A confidently light-hearted feel.