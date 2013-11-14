2013 FACTS & FIGURES

11:59 - Tgcom24 is 24-hour rolling news on television, Channels 51 and 111 on the digital terrestrial platform, and on the web, tablets, smartphones and mobiles. 20 million unique users and 580 million page views every month. 3 million apps downloaded free on all mobile devices. Including news, updates, “from the press”, newsfeatures, surveys. Edited by Mario Giordano, TgCom24 has an editorial staff of some 130 digital journalists. Always live, in Italy and around the world.

Tgcom24 is the new all-news system broadcast freeto-air on channels 51 and 111 on the digital terrestrial platform, in live streaming on the web site TgCom24.it and on smartphones, tablets, mobile phones and SMS using free. Tgcom24 is non-stop rolling news. Live from six in the morning till 1am, with 40 flash bulletins, breaking news, eight main news bulletins 6.00am to 12 midnight, 2 news feature slots and background programmes, both daily (Checkpoint) and weekly (Top Secret, Intervista della Domenica, Storie di Donne and Time House).Tgcom24 is a constant flow of information.

Continuously updated news commentary, accessible and usable anywhere thanks to a multimedia systemthat also includes selected content from Mediaset’s generalist networks.Tgcom24 is also citizen journalism. The interactivenature of Mediaset’s all-news system enables usersand viewers to partecipate actively by contributing, in real time, images and video clips.Tgcom24 is technology and innovation. A futuristictouch-screen in the studio, a cutting-edge operationalhub, an extensive digital archive, a modern multimedia control room and a publishing system, unique in Italy:Dalet, a sophisticated integrated software platform used by the most advanced international networks.

THE SCHEDULE



Every day



• 40 news flashes and breaking news

• 2 daily 3-hour news feature slots

• 8 main news bulletins from 6.00am to 12 midnight

• Real time business updates

• 2 sports news bulletins at 2.00pm and 11.30pm

• Weather updates every hour

• Hourly “from the press” updates and, at 8.00am Scelti per voi – Alessandro Banfi’s morning press highlights

• A summary of the headlines from the main TV news programmes, at 2.30pm and 8.30pm

• CHECKPOINT presented and edited by Federico Novella from Monday to Friday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

• LA CUCINA DEI GIORNALI from 8.00pm to 8.15pm • STELLE A STRISCE live from the United States, 8.15pm - 8.30pm



THE SCHEDULE



Every week



• Live on Mondays at 9.30pm, STORIE DI DONNE edited by Gabriella Simoni and Alberto D’Amico

• On Tuesdays at 9.30pm a repeat of Toni Capuozzo’s TERRA

• Live on Wednesdays at 9.30pm, Federico Novella presents CHECKPOINT speciale

• On Fridays at 10.30pm Antonello Sarno takes a look at SUPERCINEMA

• Live on Saturdays at 9.30pm, TIME HOUSE a weekly popular science programme by Alessandro Cecchi Paone

• On Sundays at 2.00pm, l’INTERVISTA DELLA DOMENICA by Alessandro Banfi • Live on Sunday evenings at 9.30 Claudio Brachino presents TOP SECRET

