Italian Election Day 2018 - English Version

03:22Even if the count of the votes is still going on, we can try to take stock of the situation. The 5 Stars Movement is the first single party, while the Centre Right is the first coalition and the Democratic party has crashed.
02:58Maurizio Martina, Deputy Secretary of the Democratic Party "we are all following the evolution of the results and it's clear that this is a defeat, it's undeniable"
01:54Fifth estimate for the Senate: Centre Right at 35,6%
According to the fifth estimate carried out by Tecnè for Mediaset, the 5 Stars Movement is the first party with 32,5%. PD is at 18,6% and Lega at 16%. Majority: Centre Right 36,6%, 5 Stars Movement 32,5% and Centre Left 22,6%.
01:30Italian Election: all the options after the vote
01:25Estimates: at the Chamber of Deputies 5 Stars Movement first single party with 34,1%.
According to the second estimate carried out by Tecnè for Mediaset, the proportional for the Chamber shows that the 5 Stars Movement is the first single party with 34,1%. PD is at 18,1%, Lega at 15,8% and FI at 13,9%. Majority: Centre right at 34,8%, 5 Stars Movement 34,1% and Centre left 22%.
1:00Members of the 5 Stars Movement cheer after the estimates came out
00:57According to the third estimate by Tecnè for Mediaset, proportional for the Senate: 5 Stars Movement is the first single party with the 32,8%. PD 18,7 and Lega 16%. Majority: Centre right 35,4%, 5 Stars Movement 33,6% and Centre left 22,6%
00:52 Second estimate: 5 Stars Movement is first at the Senate with 33,6%
In the second estimate by Tecnè for Mediaset, at the proportional for the Senate the 5 Stars Movement is the first single political party. The PD is at 18,5 and Lega at 15,7.
Majority: Centre right is at 34,5%, 5 Stars Movement 33,6% and centre left at 22,8.
00:30The Italian election is a breaking news on all international sites. Exit polls reported the victory of the centre right coalition, in its entirety but, undelining that the 5 Stars Movement is the first single political party.
00:22First forecast: at the Senate 5 Stars Movement first at 31,3%
According to the first forecast carried out by Tecnè for Mediaset, at the proportional for the Senate, the 5 Stars Movement is the first party with the 31,3%. The PD is at 21,2%, Lega 15,3%, F I14,2%. Majority: the centre right is at 35,2%, 5 Stars Movement at 31,3 and the Centre Left at 25,4%
23:23Intention polls, second estimate: 5 stars Movement first political party.
Senate majority CD 33-37%, M5S 28-32%, CS 23,6-27,6%, LEU 3,5-5,5%.
Chamber majority CD 32,5-36,5, M5S 29-33%, CS 23-27%, LEU 3,5-5,5%.
Senate proportional M5S 28-32 %, PD 19-23%, FI 12,5-16,5 %, Lega 12-16%, Leu 3,5-5,5 %.
Chamber proportional M5S 29-33%, PD 18,5-22,5%, FI 12-16%, Lega 12-16%, Leu 4-6%.
23:22Regional Lazio, exit poll: ahead Zingretti
According to "Opinio Italia" for Rai, Nicola Zingaretti (Centre left) is ahead with 30-34% while Stefano Parisi (Centre right) is at 26-30%. Roberta Lombardi (5Stars Movement) is at 25-29% and Sergio Pirozzi (Civic List ) is at 2-4%.
23:21Regional Lombardia, exit poll
Attilio Fontana ahead (centre right) 38-42%
Giorgio Gori (centre left) 31-35%
Dario Violi (5Stars Movement) 17-21%
Onorio Rosati (Leu) 2-4%
23:13Turnout first data: 71.48% of the entitled had voted for the Chamber.
23:01According to intention polls carried out by Tecnè for Mediaset, in the single-member constituency the centre right is between the 33% and the 37%. The 5 stars Movement between 28% and 32%, the centre left between 23% and 27%. For the Chamber centre right ahead with 32,5%-36,5%, 5 Stars Movement between 29% and 33%, and centre left between 22,5% and 26,5%.
23:00The polling stations have closed for the election of the Chamber of Deputies, Senate of the Republic and the replacement of the Regional Council of two regions: Lombardia and Lazio. Long queues, delays and inconveniences in many of the polling booths. The voter turnout data indicate a strong recovery: at 19:00 the 59,14% of the voters had already expressed their preference. The vote count has started.
