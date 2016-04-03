Emma Watson e il principe Harry? Nessun incantesimo d'amore
"Mai credere a tutto quello che viene scritto sui media", Emma Watson commenta così il gossip trapelato su un suo flirt con il principe Harry e cinguetta: "Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!", smentendo tutto. Poi aggiunge citando un vecchio film di Alfonso Couron : "also..... marrying a Prince not a prerequisite for being a Princess".
