Barron Trump is so ready to get home and play COD MW Remastered and his dad just keeps talking pic.twitter.com/d1sxcHaTUl— Neko Karen (@CoodereMero) 9 novembre 2016
When your own son doesn't even wanna see you become #President. #Elections2016 #BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/N5ztGC5nCK— lish klein (@LishKleinDesign) 9 novembre 2016
mood: Barron Trump. pic.twitter.com/GCpXcLEuZy— chole. (@MillerChole) 9 novembre 2016
When you'd prefer to be playing Playstation than on stage with your future president dad. Being Barron Trump ain't easy! #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/4mIMu9qXJT— Austin Brailey (@ausbrai) 9 novembre 2016
"We're doomed. We're all doomed." -Barron Trump (10) pic.twitter.com/cZ3OC6cbag— John Boyne (@john_boyne) 9 novembre 2016
