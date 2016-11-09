FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Vittoria di Donald Trump: lʼunico in famiglia a non gioirne è il figlio Barron

E' diventato il figlio del 45mo presidente degli Stati Uniti d'America, ma proprio non riesce a gioirne. Troppa la stanchezza e il sonno nella lunga notte elettorale. Così strabuzza gli occhi, tenta di star sveglio, sbadiglia, si appisola in piedi, vestito di tutto punto per la festa, davanti alla bandiera, mentre il padre pronuncia in mondovisione le sue prime parole da presidente. Sarà ricordato così Barron Trump, 10 anni, ultimogenito di Donald, figlio della terza moglie Melania, nuovo baby inquilino della Casa Bianca, mentre quelle immagini fanno il giro dei social
