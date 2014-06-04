Oltre mille giovani morirono
sulle spiagge dello sbarco
Le vittime si contarono soprattutto a Omaha e Utah, le due località dove i combattimenti furono più pesanti. Ecco i loro nomi, incisi nelle croci dei cimiteri di guerra americani in Normandia
- Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America. Ma i caduti furono di più: la lista che pubblichiamo di seguito come omaggio ai soldati morti in quel terribile giorno di giugno è solo quella dei soldati sepolti nei due cimiteri di guerra americani di Normandia. Mancano i nomi dei "Missing in Action", cioè i dispersi: alcuni tornarono a casa, ma nella maggior parte si tratta di altre vittime dello sbarco. E mancano anche i nomi di quelli che non vennero mai identificati.
Ecco i nomi dei caduti americani del D-Day
Adams Gerald F.
Addleson Herman
Adkins Wilfred
Aigner Norman L.
Ainsworth Robert T.
Aldred Herbert R.
Alexander Henry R.
Allen Warren A.
Allensworth Harold O.
Allis Gilbert Jr.
Allison John B.
Anders Clarence A.
Anderson Alfred S.
Anderson John E.
Anderson Lawrence J.
Andre Charles E.
Andrews Rodger D.
Annunzio Henry T.
Armstrong Granville
Armstrong William C.
Arruda Joseph E.
Arruda Manuel E.
Ashworth Thomas Jr.
Atcuson David F.
Atlee William H.
Atwood Dale H.
Axon Donald E.
Babjak Andrew
Bacher Paul T.
Bailey George R.
Bailey Herman F.
Baker Charles N.
Baker Meade H.
Baker Sylvin J.
Bakka Dean M.
Balon Leo C.
Banko Alex
Banning Elmo E.
Baran Steve C.
Barclay Richard M.
Barker Robert L.
Barnes Roy E.
Battaglia Joseph J.
Battell James J.
Baughan Leslie C.
Baysinger Sylvester
Bean Andrew D.
Beasley Elbert M. Jr.
Beatty Kenneth A.
Beebe George C.
Beekler Volney E.
Bekelesky Lawrence A.
Bell Bruce E.
Bennett Frederick L.
Bensman Norman R.
Benson Frank E. Jr.
Benson Stanley J.
Bercholz Joseph M.
Bergendahl John R.
Berghoff Edward B.
Bergstresser Glenn E.
Beyer Lawrence A.
Biddle John C.
Bidlack Walter B.
Bieniasz Stanley P.
Biernacki Matthew H.
Bignall Donald E.
Billings Jack R.
Billington Orren W.
Bilque John J.
Bircher Warren G.H
Bitler Paul W.
Bliss Allison T.
Boehm Robert A.
Boehmke William H.
Boggess James O.
Boman John E.
Borders Arcy O.
Bowens Howard
Boylan Richard E.
Bradetich Frank
Bradford George L.
Brall Moritz H.
Bratten Thomas E.
Braunwarth William H.
Brenan Albert G.
Brewster Howard C.
Briant Edward L.
Brice Robert M.
Britton Robert W.
Brock Regionald W.
Brodish William J.
Brooks Albert C.
Broscious Walter E.
Brownell Claude H.
Brulotte Roger G.
Bruno John N.
Bryan Keith K.
Bryant Elmer T.
Bryant H.T Jr.
Buckingham Norman D.
Buick Walter A.
Bujtor Charles M. Jr.
Buncik August B.
Burg Harry L. Jr.
Burkhart John M.
Burnett Tony A. Jr.
Burton Fletcher P.Jr
Buschlen Arthur B.
Bussell John E.
Buzzett Julian R.
Byrnes Charles T.
Caddell Tony
Calendrella George
Callahan John A. Jr.
Callais Albert G.
Calo Francis G.
Campas James G.
Campbell Charles L.
Campbell Colin
Canavan Michael J. Jr.
Capelluto Harold A.
Carhuff John R.
Carney Warren K.
Carr Rufus B.
Carter John Blair
Cartwright Raymond L.
Carver Raymond D.
Cato Franklin A.
Cempa Frank J.
Chapman Frederick G.
Chase Rodney J.
Cheek Frank J.
Chelius John E.
Chesney Benjamin
Chocian Walter J.
Chombor John
Clark Edgar L.
Clark William B.
Clarke John W.
Clear Bert J.
Clement Robert L.
Clendenin Harold E.
Clifton John M.
Coates Charles H.
Cobb Albert L. Jr.
Cochran James A.
Colangelo Donald G.
Cole Raymond A.
Collins Hiram H.
Collins Willie L.
Colt Freeling T.
Combs Guy A. Jr.
Connolly Francis J.
Conrad Wayne M.
Cook Roy J.
Cooper Jack G.W.
Corley Nathan D.
Corrington Floyd J.
Cottave Francis M. Jr.
Coughlin Lawrence J.
Coutu Herman G.
Cowan William J.
Cramer Emmet K.
Crandall Forrest W.
Crawley William G.
Criss John H.
Cross William D.
Crouch Everett G.
Crowell George N.
Crump Raymond E.
Cunningham Ralph J.
Curilovic Andrew B.
Curtis Calvin W.
Czyscon Joseph
Dague Howard J.
Dahlman Raymond
Dailey Herbert M.
Dailey Robert L.
Dalto James V.
Danchak Walter
Darling Raymond E. Jr.
Datzko Michael
Davis Wilfred L.
Davis William H.
Davison James E.
Dawson Richard P.
Day James H.
De Angelis Nicholas
De Graff James W.
De Gregorio Carmine
De Marco Eake
De Nunzio Jack Albert
Dereta Samuel
Dernulc Edward S.
Desarno Henry J.
Desper James K.
Detwyler Richard E.
Dew Hinson E.
Dewing John H.
Dews Marion W.
Di Benedetto Michael
Di Ciuccio Joe
Di Nicola Thomas F.
Di Paola Samuel J.
Dicks Thompson G.
Dill Otis W.
Dillon James C.
Ditoma Frank J.
Dobek Walter J.
Doerges Norman L.
Dolinsky John
Dominguez Alexander
Donahue James E.
Donaldson Harold C.
Donoghue Charles N.
Donohue Edward D.
Donohue William J.
Donovan John J.
Dopjera Rudolph J.
Dorrance Albert A. Jr.
Dow Glenn M.
Dowdy Thomas W.
Doyle Roderick
Drnovich Louis J.
Drolles Carmen P.
Ducceschi Joseph V.
Duckworth Edmund W.
Dudgeon Sidney G.
Duhon Houston D.
Duke Howard M.
Duncan Harold
Dungey Donald L.
Dunn Willard E.
Dyer Willard C.
Eason William M.
Eberle George M.
Edgar Charles F.
Edmondson Charlie K.
Ehmka Charles W.
Ehrlich Abraham
Eilermann Alphonse H.
Ellinger Melvin O.
Elliott Chester R.
Elliott Frank M.
Ellis Walton K.
Elvesaeter Anton J.
Emerson Charles S.
Emmett Daniel J.
Engle Robert E.
Eppley Roger L.
Erickson John E.
Escobar Manuel C.
Esham Ernest L.
Evanoff James V.
Fader Willard W.
Fannelli Andrew J.
Farmer Marvin R.
Farrell James J.
Faulk Whitney J.
Feathers Curtis C.
Feierday Norton A.
Felix Joseph A.
Feneran Frederick J.
Ferguson Robert G.
Fernandez George V.
Ferrell Alfred A.
Fetzer Joseph R.
Fields Hubert L.
Figura Stephen V. Jr.
Finke Hershel L.
Fisher Martin
Fitch Frank N. Jr.
Fitzgerald Jack D.
Flager Melvin V.
Flanary Evert J.
Fleming Andrew J.
Focht Edward J.
Fogarty Edward J. Jr.
Forbell William H. Jr.
Ford Donald E.
Ford Earl G.
Foster Norman B.
Fottrell Winfield T.
Fountain Bryce L.
Fox William J.
Francis William A.
Frantz John T.
Frawley Charles A.
Frazier Harold D.
Freeman John C.
Freidinger Donald O.
Fritz Leslie
Fugate Hoover
Fulk Paul H.
Fuller John A.
Gallo Dominick F.
Garbey Cecil E.
Garbin John D.
Garcia Joe C.
Gardner Howard J.
Garza Francisco
Gasewind Oscar J.
Geigner Richard Fran
Gembala Stanley P.
Genther Henry W.
Gerber Clarence J.
Germer Philip
Gerth Theodore O.
Geyer Roy W.
Giambrone Charles
Gilbert Burchill
Gileno Guido F.
Gillaspie Nick N.
Gillespie Fred E.
Gillingham Edward L.
Gillock Sanford E.
Gilmore William R.
Ginsburg David
Gist Calvin C.
Glover Leland A.
Goad Fred W.
Goble Francis W.
Godfray Leonard C.
Godlewski Frank T.
Godreau Rudy A.
Golas Henry S.
Golebiewski Joseph
Gonzales Joe B.
Goodrich Arthur M. Jr.
Goodwin Bernard W.
Gore Rex A.
Gores Melvin N.
Gosnell Hugh S.
Gossett William J. Sr.
Goudey David L.
Gouinlock George L.
Goulder Preston H.
Gourley John S.
Gowen Guy W.
Grady Charles E.
Grant George S.
Graves Junior
Gray William L.
Green Jack W.
Green Thomas B.
Greenwood Edmund J.
Griffin Clinton H.
Groeger Leonard C.
Grunig Heinz J.
Guffey Homer W.
Gunter Harry C.
Gunther Walter J. Jr.
Hagler Robert D.
Halford Leonard
Hall John R.
Hall Richard P.
Hall Soini A.
Halls John D.
Hamilton Harry P.
Hampton Leon D.
Hancock Frank N.
Haney Vester
Hansen Henry M.
Hansford Jay E.
Harang Richard D.
Hardin Floyd F.
Harding Eddie W.
Harding Joseph D.
Hardy Joseph G.
Hardzog Floyd
Harkleroad Paul F.
Harley Edmond M.
Harper Felix M.
Harrington Clifford
Harrington James L.
Harris Henry J.
Hartman Nicholas
Hartwick Elmo F.
Harvey Wayne K.
Hassell Herbert D.J.
Hastings John L.
Hawkins Jesse M.
Hayes Edward
Hayes James A. Jr.
Haymoff Joseph M.
Hengst William
Henke Wilbert E.
Henwood John R.
Hernandez Guadalupe
Herrick John O.
Herrin Robert L.
Hershman Ralph W.
Hess Harold I.
Hewitt George E.
Hickey Arthur B.
Hickey James R.
Hickson Charles A.
Hightower Mack W.
Hildebrand Floyd D.
Hill Andrew F.
Hill Edwin E.
Hillborn Gerald L.
Hilscher Herman G.
Hinson Bryant L.
Hitztaler Anthony J.
Hoback Bedford T.
Hoback Raymond S.
Hoffman Raymond T.
Hollingsworth Billy
Holmstrup Svend A.
Holstun James Drayto
Hooper L.V
Hoover William W. Jr.
Hope Claude E.
Hopkins John V.
Hopkins Leonard W.
Hopper William F.
Hopping Frederick W.
Horn Lester J.
Horodecki Zigmund
Houck Julius A.
Houston William H.
Howard Gerald T.
Howard Raymond C.
Howie Kenneth C.
Hritzko Andrew H.
Hubbard Benjamin R.
Huebel Benjamin A. Jr.
Hughes John N.
Hughes Paul A.
Hughes William E.
Hulihan Charles J.
Hunt John H.
Hurt George F.
Husted Wesley J. Jr.
Iaconelli Jerry J.
Indelicato Leo A.
Ingenito Harold E.
Ingram Hugh M.
Irvin Leslie M.
Isaac Ronald H.
Isserson Melvin
Jackson Thomas
Jacobs William T.
Jacobson Leroy E.
Jahn Robert F.
Janowicz Marion J.
Japhet James H.
Jaskulski Stephen W.
Jensen Albert J.
Jezak Joseph
Jirak Clyde E.
Johnson Clifford E.
Johnson Edward L.
Johnson George D.
Johnson John L.Jr
Johnston Hogan M.
Joiner Irvin G.
Jones Clarence O.
Jones Theodore T. Jr.
Jordan John B.
Jordan Joseph M.
Jordet Clarence E.
Joslin Charles E.
Kafkalas Nicholas S.
Kane James A.
Karafotis Frank G.
Kashula George
Keane James N.
Kearfott Benjamin R.
Keehley John F.
Keinz George W.
Keller Alton R.
Keller William B.
Kelly George A.
Kelly Michael E.
Kemm Manuel E. Jr.
Kendall Norman C.
Kendle Ross L.
Kendrick Robert H.
Kennedy Cyril J.
Kennedy Paul M.
Kennedy Thomas M.
Kepner Clifford O.
Kerber George
Kernoll Russell T. Jr.
Kettering Charles E.
Keyes Claude B.
Keys Royd
Kincaid Dallas L.
King Alfred H.
King James D.
King Leo E.Jr
Kinzy Robert C.
Kittia John J.
Kittle Charles R.
Kitts Raymond H.
Kleinsteuber Carl G.
Kline William S.
Kling Andrew W.
Knight James R.
Knopp Williard H.
Koenig Earl D.
Kokosh Joseph
Komstadius Myron J.
Koshinskie Francis E.
Kostrzewski Walter T.
Kramer Dave
Krause Arthur T.
Krawfsky Anthony
Kreiser Roy K.
Krieger Orie
Krueger Robert J.
Krummes Jordan R.
Krutil Edward
Kruvant Arnold B.
Krzciok Henry B.
Kubas Stanley
Kucera William
Kuhn Eston C.
Kunkel Richard
Kurzawski Alfred F.
Kwaak Clinton C.
La Chance Harry E. Jr.
La Plante Harold E.
Laclave Andy E.
Laferrera Salvatore
Laing Lester D.
Laird Florus W.
Lake James D.
Lamb James O.
Lambert Eugene Ovid
Landon Leonard B.
Lang William J.
Langford Everette H.
Lariviere Albert H.
Laskowski William B.
Lawson Sloan W.
Lawyer Allan B.
Leahey Thomas S.
Leavor Michael
Lebl Kenneth E.
Lee Clifton G.
Lefebvre Hector A.
Lentsch Urban B.
Leonard Raymond R.
Leonhardt Clyde L.
Leverknight Karl T.
Lien Floyd R.
Lilly Gordon M.
Limber James J.
Linaburg Delmer D.
Lines Harold F.
Lipham Bryant H.
Lipscomb Bernard H.
Lloyd William J. Jr.
Lockey Luther C.
Lohr Robert J.
Loika Grover C.
Lomasky Irving
Long Richard M.
Long William J.
Longmire James D.
Lookabill James W.
Lopachin Felix J.
Lopez Alberto
Louis Charles K.
Lovejoy Orlow H.
Loving Adrian R.
Lowe Carl W.
Lowe Jack
Lucka Wilbert F.
Lugar Michael
Lumsden Harry N. Jr.
Lurie Harry
Lyon Robert A.
Mac Millin Donald J.
Machan James A.
Machen Robert C.
Mackenzie David
Madson David R.
Maguffee Henry B.
Maguire John L.
Maier John E.
Makarczyk Vincent J.
Malakoff Seymour M.
Maness Hobart Jr.
Manlove Beverly J.
Mann Allan J.
Mapes Andrew B.
Maranz Henry S.
Marczyk Andrew F.
Margotto Albert T.
Markowitz Max I.
Marszalek Alexander
Martell Jack J.
Martin James W.
Martinez Joe J.
Mason Conrad C.
Mason Douglas E.
Massenzio Leo P.
Matheny Lewis O.
Mathews John H.
Matthews Charles E.
Maul Warren M.
McAllister Donald E.
McAnerney Donald D.
McCabe William T.
McCalvin Charles G.
McClelland Ralph W.
McConnell James P.
McCrory William E.
McCue John B.
McDermott John D.
McDonough Thomas F.
McElmaney Delmar C.
McGarty John J.
McGinity James E.
McGowan Walter F.
McGowan William J.
McGrattan Bernard L.
McGuire John J.
McKamey James B.
McKee Samuel J.
McKenney Benjamin F.
McNew Orville
McPharlin Michael G.
McWhirter William H.
McWilliams Charles
Meade Harold N.
Meloy Carl E.
Mendiola Higinio
Mensch William E.
Mercer Joe M.
Merrill Samuel L.
Messer William H.
Mett Robert A.
Metz Charles E.
Meyer Arthur F.
Millard Vester B.
Miller Charles Stuar
Miller Edward B.
Miller Hyman
Miller Norman G.
Miller Robert T.
Milliron Charles R.
Millis Conrad C.
Mills Edward W.
Mills Orley W.
Mills Richard K.
Mirelez Thomas C.
Mobile Joseph D.
Monson Carl T.
Montague Joseph L. Jr.
Monteith Jimmie W. Jr.
Montgomery Orlo A.
Moon Charles I.
Moreland Jay B.
Moreland William W.
Morgia Anthony C.
Moriarity Michael F.
Moritz Robert J.
Morozewicz Edward
Morrison Emery L.
Morrison Eugene W.
Moubray Ted F.
Moundres Thomas P.
Moyer Robert H.
Mueller Fred
Muir Marvin F.
Mulvey John M.
Munroe William A. Jr.
Murphy John P.
Murphy Martin B.
Murray James J.
Murray Lewis J.
Murray Roy W.
Myers Richard S.
Myers William D.
Myszak Tony F.
Nadeau Armand E.
Nadeau Joseph G.C.
Nasby Marlin
Neal Donald R.
Neilson Courtney B.
Nenadal Edwin J.
Neuberger William H.
New Fulton E.
Nichols Noel N.
Nickerson Foster G.
Nicolei Frank J.
Niland Robert J.
Noonan John J.
Norby Lester H.
Nord Carl A.
Norkunas Anthony J.
Nuzzo Frank
O'Brien William J.
O'Callahan John J.
O'Malley Bernard H.
O'Neil John J.
Oehlberg John D.
Oikari Eugene E.
Olle Stephen J.
Onger Ellsworth H.
Osborn Douglas R.
Overman Clifford C.
Owen James McKervey
Pacheco Manuel
Packham Leo P.
Paff Louis Jr.
Pardue J.T.
Parker Delmar A. Jr.
Partin James C.
Pastor Mike
Pataky Bernard L.
Pavalescu John Jr.
Pavel Lester J.
Pavlich John
Pawlings Henry S.
Payne Francis L.
Peck Clarence E.
Pendle Walter R.
Perkins Warren W.
Peters Joe F. Jr.
Peterson Victor E.
Petricca Frank J.
Pfeiffer Gerard J.
Phelps John W.
Piatt William A.
Pickering William R.
Pinchot John
Pinkham Wallace F.
Pittman James C.
Pitts Robert Jr.
Place Glendon L.
Plichta John F.
Plumlee Fred W.
Pluta Metro
Polachek Nicholas
Polley Everett K.
Powers David C.
Powers Jack G.
Powers Robert J.
Premo Harold J.
Prezzavento Carmelo
Pribula William J.
Price Noel O.
Price Robert A.
Prucnal Anthony
Pruger John J.
Puffenbarger Paul E.
Quinonez Placido G.
Radovich Steve
Rafferty Joseph A.
Raines Alex H.
Ramon Miguel
Ramundo Louis J.
Ratliff Arthur E.
Raymond Carl W.
Raymond Robert J.
Raymond Wayne H.
Rector Arthur J.
Regan James R.
Rehfeldt Gerald M.
Reich Vernon V.
Reid Thomas E. Jr.
Reilly William F.
Relosky Andrew J.
Revels Rolland F.
Reverski Clarence A.
Rhimer Nicholas W.
Rich Charles E.
Richards Robert P.
Richards William A.
Riley Cyril J.
Riley Leslie B.
Rippon Charles A.
Rivas Johnnie M.
Robenstein Wesley J.
Roberts Albert J.
Roberts Harry Jr.
Roberts Lawrence A.
Rodstrom Paul S.
Romney Walter R.
Root Donald E.
Rosazza Weldon A.
Rosenthal Alex
Ross Harold L. Jr.
Roussin William
Rude Wilbert S.
Rudolph Harold H.
Rugg Harlan E.
Ruland John R.
Ruley Frank D.
Rund James A.
Runkel Jack W.
Rush Fields V.
Russell Donald L.
Ryan James A. Jr.
Rybak Leo
Rybarczyk Raymond J.
Salemi Anthony
Sandefur Felix C.
Sandeman Walter G.
Sanford Ruel
Saray Lewis
Satti Bartolomeo
Scalvace Ernest
Schadt John A.
Schaefer James G.
Schatz Reuben
Schenk John B.
Schill Albert W.L.
Schilling Walter O.
Schinkoeth Donald E.
Schlott Robert
Schmidt George E.
Schreiber George
Scott Ambrose A.
Scott Clair L.
Scott Jess R.
Secosky Walter E.
Sellers Harold E.
Serkovich Steven
Sertell John R.
Shafer Lee K. Jr.
Shapiro Samuel B.
Sharman George W.
Shary John
Shata Marcelino
Sheen James B.
Shell Allen D.
Shepherd Buddy Gene
Shepherd Othis C.
Sheppard Edward G.
Sherrod Roy J.
Shipley Robert F.
Shotton Robert N.
Shreves John H.
Shullanberger Melvin
Siebert Harry L. Jr.
Siemion Edward J.
Sievert Bruno J.
Simmons Donald E.
Simon Walter F.
Simons John R.
Simpkins Thomas T.
Simpson Jack M.
Singleton Johnnie
Singley Harry P.
Skaleski Raymond R.
Skupien John E.
Slivka Mike
Slota Michael
Smiley Julian E.
Smith Alvin D.
Smith Charles E.
Smith Christopher C.
Smith Earl J.
Smith Frederick D.
Smith Harry J.
Smith Harvey P.
Smith Stanley S.
Smith Warren G.
Smith William A.
Smith William H.
Smolik Joseph
Snoey Cornelius
Snyder Philip
Soap Glenn W.
Sobieralski William
Sohatski Carl C.
Soto Albert E.
Sours John W.
Souza Frank
Sowa Edward L.
Spearman Herbert D.
Spechler Norman
Spidle Thomas L.
Spillman N.R. Jr.
Spina Thomas
Spinelli John R.
Spitz Matthew J.
Stacy Robert D.
Stambaugh Paul E.
Stedman William A.
Stephens Horace S.
Stephens Randall A.
Sterbank Joseph J.
Stevens Claxton
Stewart Melvin V.
Stewart Robert L.
Stimac Edward
Stippich Walter P.
Stith Brooks
Stockins Stanley E.
Stokes John H. Jr.
Stone James H.
Stonebraker Robert C.
Stoney Benjamin J.
Stout Charles G.
Strayhorn Rubin O.
Sullivan Edward J.
Sullivan Franklin G.
Sullivan Maurice F.
Surace Joseph S.
Sutherland Warner C.
Suwarsky Stanley
Swinney Jack
Sypal Clate E.
Szerecz Stephen
Tarasco Dominic A.
Tarlano Chester A.
Tart Howard
Tatum John W.
Taylor Richard J.S.
Teeters James L.
Tepovich Steve J.
Theall Bartow R.
Thomas Clarence
Thompson Alfred T.
Thomson George
Thurmond Edward B.
Tidrick Clyde R.
Tobin Richard
Todd Robert L.
Tokach Andrew J.
Toler Cecil E.
Tomberlin Joseph E.
Torowski Daniel L.
Townsend Albert
Tracey Thomas B.
Trainor Joseph R.
Tubbs Marion D.
Tucker Billy E.
Tullis Harold F.
Tuohy James D.
Turkovich Victor A.
Turner Robert H.
Turner Rodney M.
Ulrich Herbert L.
Unger James F.
Union Robert E.
Urban Edward A.
Van Brunt John T. Jr.
Van Meter Sidney E.
Vandenberg Frank B.
Vargo Edward A.
Vaughan J.W.
Vendelis John A.
Verderamo William
Verdon Ernest P.
Verdugo Edward S.
Vernatter Ardean D.
Vetovich Michael
Vines Carl E.
Vistain James E.
Vosen Raymond F.
Wagner Milton V.
Wagoner Elliott W.
Waichulonis Joseph P.
Waite Richard D.
Waitkus Peter V.
Wajda Victor S.
Waldkoetter Walter J.
Walsh Peter J.
Walter Anthony M.
Wamser Carl M. Jr.
Ward Thomas N. Jr.
Ware Robert B.
Wassil Nickolas
Waugh Luther L.
Weatherford Milton P.
Weathersby Newton P.
Weaver John B.
Weber William G.
Weber William H.
Weil George E.
Weinstein Raphael
Weisel Donald H.
Wellinghoff James E.
Wells Bulkeley L. Jr.
Wells Preston V.
Wells Zale
Werner Robert E.
Wernicke Charles F.
Westhoff Henry B. Jr.
Wetterhahn Clarence
White Edward J.
Whited James D.
Whitesel Lester E. Sr.
Whonhart Francis C.
Wilczak Stanley
Wilczek Charles J.
Wiley Dennis J.
Wilhelm Raymond F.
Willcox Westmore III
Williams Carl W.
Williams Earle F. Jr.
Williams Leslie E.
Williams Maurice M.
Williams Samuel B. Jr.
Williams Thomas H.
Williamson John H.
Williamson Robert B.
Wilson Jerome E.
Wilson Kennel L.
Wilson Roscoe E.
Winebrener Raymond L.
Wininger Donald W.
Winks Ben W.
Witt Henry G.
Wohlford Sheppard J.
Wolfe Julius G.
Wolters Henry H.
Womack Daniel P.
Wood Charles L.
Woodall Otto
Wooden Eugene F.
Woods Arthur
Woods Porter F.
Worsham Henry A.
Wren Beverley K.
Wright Elmere P.
Wright Isaac W.
Wright John A.
Wylie Donald H.
Yarrington Carl H.
Yopp Grant C.
Young Daniel W.
Young James M.
Zawicki Frank A.
Zigler Paul D.
Zukowski Joseph