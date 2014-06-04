FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
  • Oltre mille giovani morirono<br> sulle spiagge dello sbarco
Oltre mille giovani morirono
sulle spiagge dello sbarco

Le vittime si contarono soprattutto a Omaha e Utah, le due località dove i combattimenti furono più pesanti. Ecco i loro nomi, incisi nelle croci dei cimiteri di guerra americani in Normandia

- Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America. Ma i caduti furono di più: la lista che pubblichiamo di seguito come omaggio ai soldati morti in quel terribile giorno di giugno è solo quella dei soldati sepolti nei due cimiteri di guerra americani di Normandia. Mancano i nomi dei "Missing in Action", cioè i dispersi: alcuni tornarono a casa, ma nella maggior parte si tratta di altre vittime dello sbarco. E mancano anche i nomi di quelli che non vennero mai identificati.

 

 

 

    Ecco i nomi dei caduti americani del D-Day

    Adams Gerald F.
    Addleson Herman
    Adkins Wilfred
    Aigner Norman L.
    Ainsworth Robert T.
    Aldred Herbert R.
    Alexander Henry R.
    Allen Warren A.
    Allensworth Harold O.
    Allis Gilbert Jr.
    Allison John B.
    Anders Clarence A.
    Anderson Alfred S.
    Anderson John E.
    Anderson Lawrence J.
    Andre Charles E.
    Andrews Rodger D.
    Annunzio Henry T.
    Armstrong Granville
    Armstrong William C.
    Arruda Joseph E.
    Arruda Manuel E.
    Ashworth Thomas Jr.
    Atcuson David F.
    Atlee William H.
    Atwood Dale H.
    Axon Donald E.
    Babjak Andrew
    Bacher Paul T.
    Bailey George R.
    Bailey Herman F.
    Baker Charles N.
    Baker Meade H.
    Baker Sylvin J.
    Bakka Dean M.
    Balon Leo C.
    Banko Alex
    Banning Elmo E.
    Baran Steve C.
    Barclay Richard M.
    Barker Robert L.
    Barnes Roy E.
    Battaglia Joseph J.
    Battell James J.
    Baughan Leslie C.
    Baysinger Sylvester
    Bean Andrew D.
    Beasley Elbert M. Jr.
    Beatty Kenneth A.
    Beebe George C.
    Beekler Volney E.
    Bekelesky Lawrence A.
    Bell Bruce E.
    Bennett Frederick L.
    Bensman Norman R.
    Benson Frank E. Jr.
    Benson Stanley J.
    Bercholz Joseph M.
    Bergendahl John R.
    Berghoff Edward B.
    Bergstresser Glenn E.
    Beyer Lawrence A.
    Biddle John C.
    Bidlack Walter B.
    Bieniasz Stanley P.
    Biernacki Matthew H.
    Bignall Donald E.
    Billings Jack R.
    Billington Orren W.
    Bilque John J.
    Bircher Warren G.H
    Bitler Paul W.
    Bliss Allison T.
    Boehm Robert A.
    Boehmke William H.
    Boggess James O.
    Boman John E.
    Borders Arcy O.
    Bowens Howard
    Boylan Richard E.
    Bradetich Frank
    Bradford George L.
    Brall Moritz H.
    Bratten Thomas E.
    Braunwarth William H.
    Brenan Albert G.
    Brewster Howard C.
    Briant Edward L.
    Brice Robert M.
    Britton Robert W.
    Brock Regionald W.
    Brodish William J.
    Brooks Albert C.
    Broscious Walter E.
    Brownell Claude H.
    Brulotte Roger G.
    Bruno John N.
    Bryan Keith K.
    Bryant Elmer T.
    Bryant H.T Jr.
    Buckingham Norman D.
    Buick Walter A.
    Bujtor Charles M. Jr.
    Buncik August B.
    Burg Harry L. Jr.
    Burkhart John M.
    Burnett Tony A. Jr.
    Burton Fletcher P.Jr
    Buschlen Arthur B.
    Bussell John E.
    Buzzett Julian R.
    Byrnes Charles T.
    Caddell Tony
    Calendrella George
    Callahan John A. Jr.
    Callais Albert G.
    Calo Francis G.
    Campas James G.
    Campbell Charles L.
    Campbell Colin
    Canavan Michael J. Jr.
    Capelluto Harold A.
    Carhuff John R.
    Carney Warren K.
    Carr Rufus B.
    Carter John Blair
    Cartwright Raymond L.
    Carver Raymond D.
    Cato Franklin A.
    Cempa Frank J.
    Chapman Frederick G.
    Chase Rodney J.
    Cheek Frank J.
    Chelius John E.
    Chesney Benjamin
    Chocian Walter J.
    Chombor John
    Clark Edgar L.
    Clark William B.
    Clarke John W.
    Clear Bert J.
    Clement Robert L.
    Clendenin Harold E.
    Clifton John M.
    Coates Charles H.
    Cobb Albert L. Jr.
    Cochran James A.
    Colangelo Donald G.
    Cole Raymond A.
    Collins Hiram H.
    Collins Willie L.
    Colt Freeling T.
    Combs Guy A. Jr.
    Connolly Francis J.
    Conrad Wayne M.
    Cook Roy J.
    Cooper Jack G.W.
    Corley Nathan D.
    Corrington Floyd J.
    Cottave Francis M. Jr.
    Coughlin Lawrence J.
    Coutu Herman G.
    Cowan William J.
    Cramer Emmet K.
    Crandall Forrest W.
    Crawley William G.
    Criss John H.
    Cross William D.
    Crouch Everett G.
    Crowell George N.
    Crump Raymond E.
    Cunningham Ralph J.
    Curilovic Andrew B.
    Curtis Calvin W.
    Czyscon Joseph
    Dague Howard J.
    Dahlman Raymond
    Dailey Herbert M.
    Dailey Robert L.
    Dalto James V.
    Danchak Walter
    Darling Raymond E. Jr.
    Datzko Michael
    Davis Wilfred L.
    Davis William H.
    Davison James E.
    Dawson Richard P.
    Day James H.
    De Angelis Nicholas
    De Graff James W.
    De Gregorio Carmine
    De Marco Eake
    De Nunzio Jack Albert
    Dereta Samuel
    Dernulc Edward S.
    Desarno Henry J.
    Desper James K.
    Detwyler Richard E.
    Dew Hinson E.
    Dewing John H.
    Dews Marion W.
    Di Benedetto Michael
    Di Ciuccio Joe
    Di Nicola Thomas F.
    Di Paola Samuel J.
    Dicks Thompson G.
    Dill Otis W.
    Dillon James C.
    Ditoma Frank J.
    Dobek Walter J.
    Doerges Norman L.
    Dolinsky John
    Dominguez Alexander
    Donahue James E.
    Donaldson Harold C.
    Donoghue Charles N.
    Donohue Edward D.
    Donohue William J.
    Donovan John J.
    Dopjera Rudolph J.
    Dorrance Albert A. Jr.
    Dow Glenn M.
    Dowdy Thomas W.
    Doyle Roderick
    Drnovich Louis J.
    Drolles Carmen P.
    Ducceschi Joseph V.
    Duckworth Edmund W.
    Dudgeon Sidney G.
    Duhon Houston D.
    Duke Howard M.
    Duncan Harold
    Dungey Donald L.
    Dunn Willard E.
    Dyer Willard C.
    Eason William M.
    Eberle George M.
    Edgar Charles F.
    Edmondson Charlie K.
    Ehmka Charles W.
    Ehrlich Abraham
    Eilermann Alphonse H.
    Ellinger Melvin O.
    Elliott Chester R.
    Elliott Frank M.
    Ellis Walton K.
    Elvesaeter Anton J.
    Emerson Charles S.
    Emmett Daniel J.
    Engle Robert E.
    Eppley Roger L.
    Erickson John E.
    Escobar Manuel C.
    Esham Ernest L.
    Evanoff James V.

    Fader Willard W.
    Fannelli Andrew J.
    Farmer Marvin R.
    Farrell James J.
    Faulk Whitney J.
    Feathers Curtis C.
    Feierday Norton A.
    Felix Joseph A.
    Feneran Frederick J.
    Ferguson Robert G.
    Fernandez George V.
    Ferrell Alfred A.
    Fetzer Joseph R.
    Fields Hubert L.
    Figura Stephen V. Jr.
    Finke Hershel L.
    Fisher Martin
    Fitch Frank N. Jr.
    Fitzgerald Jack D.
    Flager Melvin V.
    Flanary Evert J.
    Fleming Andrew J.
    Focht Edward J.
    Fogarty Edward J. Jr.
    Forbell William H. Jr.
    Ford Donald E.
    Ford Earl G.
    Foster Norman B.
    Fottrell Winfield T.
    Fountain Bryce L.
    Fox William J.
    Francis William A.
    Frantz John T.
    Frawley Charles A.
    Frazier Harold D.
    Freeman John C.
    Freidinger Donald O.
    Fritz Leslie
    Fugate Hoover
    Fulk Paul H.
    Fuller John A.
    Gallo Dominick F.
    Garbey Cecil E.
    Garbin John D.
    Garcia Joe C.
    Gardner Howard J.
    Garza Francisco
    Gasewind Oscar J.
    Geigner Richard Fran
    Gembala Stanley P.
    Genther Henry W.
    Gerber Clarence J.
    Germer Philip
    Gerth Theodore O.
    Geyer Roy W.
    Giambrone Charles
    Gilbert Burchill
    Gileno Guido F.
    Gillaspie Nick N.
    Gillespie Fred E.
    Gillingham Edward L.
    Gillock Sanford E.
    Gilmore William R.
    Ginsburg David
    Gist Calvin C.
    Glover Leland A.
    Goad Fred W.
    Goble Francis W.
    Godfray Leonard C.
    Godlewski Frank T.
    Godreau Rudy A.
    Golas Henry S.
    Golebiewski Joseph
    Gonzales Joe B.
    Goodrich Arthur M. Jr.
    Goodwin Bernard W.
    Gore Rex A.
    Gores Melvin N.
    Gosnell Hugh S.
    Gossett William J. Sr.
    Goudey David L.
    Gouinlock George L.
    Goulder Preston H.
    Gourley John S.
    Gowen Guy W.
    Grady Charles E.
    Grant George S.
    Graves Junior
    Gray William L.
    Green Jack W.
    Green Thomas B.
    Greenwood Edmund J.
    Griffin Clinton H.
    Groeger Leonard C.
    Grunig Heinz J.
    Guffey Homer W.
    Gunter Harry C.
    Gunther Walter J. Jr.
    Hagler Robert D.
    Halford Leonard
    Hall John R.
    Hall Richard P.
    Hall Soini A.
    Halls John D.
    Hamilton Harry P.
    Hampton Leon D.
    Hancock Frank N.
    Haney Vester
    Hansen Henry M.
    Hansford Jay E.
    Harang Richard D.
    Hardin Floyd F.
    Harding Eddie W.
    Harding Joseph D.
    Hardy Joseph G.
    Hardzog Floyd
    Harkleroad Paul F.
    Harley Edmond M.
    Harper Felix M.
    Harrington Clifford
    Harrington James L.
    Harris Henry J.
    Hartman Nicholas
    Hartwick Elmo F.
    Harvey Wayne K.
    Hassell Herbert D.J.
    Hastings John L.
    Hawkins Jesse M.
    Hayes Edward
    Hayes James A. Jr.
    Haymoff Joseph M.
    Hengst William
    Henke Wilbert E.
    Henwood John R.
    Hernandez Guadalupe
    Herrick John O.
    Herrin Robert L.
    Hershman Ralph W.
    Hess Harold I.
    Hewitt George E.
    Hickey Arthur B.
    Hickey James R.
    Hickson Charles A.
    Hightower Mack W.
    Hildebrand Floyd D.
    Hill Andrew F.
    Hill Edwin E.
    Hillborn Gerald L.
    Hilscher Herman G.
    Hinson Bryant L.
    Hitztaler Anthony J.
    Hoback Bedford T.
    Hoback Raymond S.
    Hoffman Raymond T.
    Hollingsworth Billy
    Holmstrup Svend A.
    Holstun James Drayto
    Hooper L.V
    Hoover William W. Jr.
    Hope Claude E.
    Hopkins John V.
    Hopkins Leonard W.
    Hopper William F.
    Hopping Frederick W.
    Horn Lester J.
    Horodecki Zigmund
    Houck Julius A.
    Houston William H.
    Howard Gerald T.
    Howard Raymond C.
    Howie Kenneth C.
    Hritzko Andrew H.
    Hubbard Benjamin R.
    Huebel Benjamin A. Jr.
    Hughes John N.
    Hughes Paul A.
    Hughes William E.
    Hulihan Charles J.
    Hunt John H.
    Hurt George F.
    Husted Wesley J. Jr.
    Iaconelli Jerry J.
    Indelicato Leo A.
    Ingenito Harold E.
    Ingram Hugh M.
    Irvin Leslie M.
    Isaac Ronald H.
    Isserson Melvin
    Jackson Thomas
    Jacobs William T.
    Jacobson Leroy E.
    Jahn Robert F.
    Janowicz Marion J.
    Japhet James H.
    Jaskulski Stephen W.
    Jensen Albert J.
    Jezak Joseph
    Jirak Clyde E.
    Johnson Clifford E.
    Johnson Edward L.
    Johnson George D.
    Johnson John L.Jr
    Johnston Hogan M.
    Joiner Irvin G.
    Jones Clarence O.
    Jones Theodore T. Jr.
    Jordan John B.
    Jordan Joseph M.
    Jordet Clarence E.
    Joslin Charles E.
    Kafkalas Nicholas S.
    Kane James A.
    Karafotis Frank G.
    Kashula George
    Keane James N.
    Kearfott Benjamin R.
    Keehley John F.
    Keinz George W.
    Keller Alton R.
    Keller William B.
    Kelly George A.
    Kelly Michael E.
    Kemm Manuel E. Jr.
    Kendall Norman C.
    Kendle Ross L.
    Kendrick Robert H.
    Kennedy Cyril J.
    Kennedy Paul M.
    Kennedy Thomas M.
    Kepner Clifford O.
    Kerber George
    Kernoll Russell T. Jr.
    Kettering Charles E.
    Keyes Claude B.
    Keys Royd
    Kincaid Dallas L.
    King Alfred H.
    King James D.
    King Leo E.Jr
    Kinzy Robert C.
    Kittia John J.
    Kittle Charles R.
    Kitts Raymond H.
    Kleinsteuber Carl G.
    Kline William S.
    Kling Andrew W.
    Knight James R.
    Knopp Williard H.
    Koenig Earl D.
    Kokosh Joseph
    Komstadius Myron J.
    Koshinskie Francis E.
    Kostrzewski Walter T.
    Kramer Dave
    Krause Arthur T.
    Krawfsky Anthony
    Kreiser Roy K.
    Krieger Orie
    Krueger Robert J.
    Krummes Jordan R.
    Krutil Edward
    Kruvant Arnold B.
    Krzciok Henry B.
    Kubas Stanley
    Kucera William
    Kuhn Eston C.
    Kunkel Richard
    Kurzawski Alfred F.
    Kwaak Clinton C.


    La Chance Harry E. Jr.
    La Plante Harold E.
    Laclave Andy E.
    Laferrera Salvatore
    Laing Lester D.
    Laird Florus W.
    Lake James D.
    Lamb James O.
    Lambert Eugene Ovid
    Landon Leonard B.
    Lang William J.
    Langford Everette H.
    Lariviere Albert H.
    Laskowski William B.
    Lawson Sloan W.
    Lawyer Allan B.
    Leahey Thomas S.
    Leavor Michael
    Lebl Kenneth E.
    Lee Clifton G.
    Lefebvre Hector A.
    Lentsch Urban B.
    Leonard Raymond R.
    Leonhardt Clyde L.
    Leverknight Karl T.
    Lien Floyd R.
    Lilly Gordon M.
    Limber James J.
    Linaburg Delmer D.
    Lines Harold F.
    Lipham Bryant H.
    Lipscomb Bernard H.
    Lloyd William J. Jr.
    Lockey Luther C.
    Lohr Robert J.
    Loika Grover C.
    Lomasky Irving
    Long Richard M.
    Long William J.
    Longmire James D.
    Lookabill James W.
    Lopachin Felix J.
    Lopez Alberto
    Louis Charles K.
    Lovejoy Orlow H.
    Loving Adrian R.
    Lowe Carl W.
    Lowe Jack
    Lucka Wilbert F.
    Lugar Michael
    Lumsden Harry N. Jr.
    Lurie Harry
    Lyon Robert A.
    Mac Millin Donald J.
    Machan James A.
    Machen Robert C.
    Mackenzie David
    Madson David R.
    Maguffee Henry B.
    Maguire John L.
    Maier John E.
    Makarczyk Vincent J.
    Malakoff Seymour M.
    Maness Hobart Jr.
    Manlove Beverly J.
    Mann Allan J.
    Mapes Andrew B.
    Maranz Henry S.
    Marczyk Andrew F.
    Margotto Albert T.
    Markowitz Max I.
    Marszalek Alexander
    Martell Jack J.
    Martin James W.
    Martinez Joe J.
    Mason Conrad C.
    Mason Douglas E.
    Massenzio Leo P.
    Matheny Lewis O.
    Mathews John H.
    Matthews Charles E.
    Maul Warren M.
    McAllister Donald E.
    McAnerney Donald D.
    McCabe William T.
    McCalvin Charles G.
    McClelland Ralph W.
    McConnell James P.
    McCrory William E.
    McCue John B.
    McDermott John D.
    McDonough Thomas F.
    McElmaney Delmar C.
    McGarty John J.
    McGinity James E.
    McGowan Walter F.
    McGowan William J.
    McGrattan Bernard L.
    McGuire John J.
    McKamey James B.
    McKee Samuel J.
    McKenney Benjamin F.
    McNew Orville
    McPharlin Michael G.
    McWhirter William H.
    McWilliams Charles
    Meade Harold N.
    Meloy Carl E.
    Mendiola Higinio
    Mensch William E.
    Mercer Joe M.
    Merrill Samuel L.
    Messer William H.
    Mett Robert A.
    Metz Charles E.
    Meyer Arthur F.
    Millard Vester B.
    Miller Charles Stuar
    Miller Edward B.
    Miller Hyman
    Miller Norman G.
    Miller Robert T.
    Milliron Charles R.
    Millis Conrad C.
    Mills Edward W.
    Mills Orley W.
    Mills Richard K.
    Mirelez Thomas C.
    Mobile Joseph D.
    Monson Carl T.
    Montague Joseph L. Jr.
    Monteith Jimmie W. Jr.
    Montgomery Orlo A.
    Moon Charles I.
    Moreland Jay B.
    Moreland William W.
    Morgia Anthony C.
    Moriarity Michael F.
    Moritz Robert J.
    Morozewicz Edward
    Morrison Emery L.
    Morrison Eugene W.
    Moubray Ted F.
    Moundres Thomas P.
    Moyer Robert H.
    Mueller Fred
    Muir Marvin F.
    Mulvey John M.
    Munroe William A. Jr.
    Murphy John P.
    Murphy Martin B.
    Murray James J.
    Murray Lewis J.
    Murray Roy W.
    Myers Richard S.
    Myers William D.
    Myszak Tony F.
    Nadeau Armand E.
    Nadeau Joseph G.C.
    Nasby Marlin
    Neal Donald R.
    Neilson Courtney B.
    Nenadal Edwin J.
    Neuberger William H.
    New Fulton E.
    Nichols Noel N.
    Nickerson Foster G.
    Nicolei Frank J.
    Niland Robert J.
    Noonan John J.
    Norby Lester H.
    Nord Carl A.
    Norkunas Anthony J.
    Nuzzo Frank
    O'Brien William J.
    O'Callahan John J.
    O'Malley Bernard H.
    O'Neil John J.
    Oehlberg John D.
    Oikari Eugene E.
    Olle Stephen J.
    Onger Ellsworth H.
    Osborn Douglas R.
    Overman Clifford C.
    Owen James McKervey
    Pacheco Manuel
    Packham Leo P.
    Paff Louis Jr.
    Pardue J.T.
    Parker Delmar A. Jr.
    Partin James C.
    Pastor Mike
    Pataky Bernard L.
    Pavalescu John Jr.
    Pavel Lester J.
    Pavlich John
    Pawlings Henry S.
    Payne Francis L.
    Peck Clarence E.
    Pendle Walter R.
    Perkins Warren W.
    Peters Joe F. Jr.
    Peterson Victor E.
    Petricca Frank J.
    Pfeiffer Gerard J.
    Phelps John W.
    Piatt William A.
    Pickering William R.
    Pinchot John
    Pinkham Wallace F.
    Pittman James C.
    Pitts Robert Jr.
    Place Glendon L.
    Plichta John F.
    Plumlee Fred W.
    Pluta Metro
    Polachek Nicholas
    Polley Everett K.
    Powers David C.
    Powers Jack G.
    Powers Robert J.
    Premo Harold J.
    Prezzavento Carmelo
    Pribula William J.
    Price Noel O.
    Price Robert A.
    Prucnal Anthony
    Pruger John J.
    Puffenbarger Paul E.

    Quinonez Placido G.
    Radovich Steve
    Rafferty Joseph A.
    Raines Alex H.
    Ramon Miguel
    Ramundo Louis J.
    Ratliff Arthur E.
    Raymond Carl W.
    Raymond Robert J.
    Raymond Wayne H.
    Rector Arthur J.
    Regan James R.
    Rehfeldt Gerald M.
    Reich Vernon V.
    Reid Thomas E. Jr.
    Reilly William F.
    Relosky Andrew J.
    Revels Rolland F.
    Reverski Clarence A.
    Rhimer Nicholas W.
    Rich Charles E.
    Richards Robert P.
    Richards William A.
    Riley Cyril J.
    Riley Leslie B.
    Rippon Charles A.
    Rivas Johnnie M.
    Robenstein Wesley J.
    Roberts Albert J.
    Roberts Harry Jr.
    Roberts Lawrence A.
    Rodstrom Paul S.
    Romney Walter R.
    Root Donald E.
    Rosazza Weldon A.
    Rosenthal Alex
    Ross Harold L. Jr.
    Roussin William
    Rude Wilbert S.
    Rudolph Harold H.
    Rugg Harlan E.
    Ruland John R.
    Ruley Frank D.
    Rund James A.
    Runkel Jack W.
    Rush Fields V.
    Russell Donald L.
    Ryan James A. Jr.
    Rybak Leo
    Rybarczyk Raymond J.
    Salemi Anthony
    Sandefur Felix C.
    Sandeman Walter G.
    Sanford Ruel
    Saray Lewis
    Satti Bartolomeo
    Scalvace Ernest
    Schadt John A.
    Schaefer James G.
    Schatz Reuben
    Schenk John B.
    Schill Albert W.L.
    Schilling Walter O.
    Schinkoeth Donald E.
    Schlott Robert
    Schmidt George E.
    Schreiber George
    Scott Ambrose A.
    Scott Clair L.
    Scott Jess R.
    Secosky Walter E.
    Sellers Harold E.
    Serkovich Steven
    Sertell John R.
    Shafer Lee K. Jr.
    Shapiro Samuel B.
    Sharman George W.
    Shary John
    Shata Marcelino
    Sheen James B.
    Shell Allen D.
    Shepherd Buddy Gene
    Shepherd Othis C.
    Sheppard Edward G.
    Sherrod Roy J.
    Shipley Robert F.
    Shotton Robert N.
    Shreves John H.
    Shullanberger Melvin
    Siebert Harry L. Jr.
    Siemion Edward J.
    Sievert Bruno J.
    Simmons Donald E.
    Simon Walter F.
    Simons John R.
    Simpkins Thomas T.
    Simpson Jack M.
    Singleton Johnnie
    Singley Harry P.
    Skaleski Raymond R.
    Skupien John E.
    Slivka Mike
    Slota Michael
    Smiley Julian E.
    Smith Alvin D.
    Smith Charles E.
    Smith Christopher C.
    Smith Earl J.
    Smith Frederick D.
    Smith Harry J.
    Smith Harvey P.
    Smith Stanley S.
    Smith Warren G.
    Smith William A.
    Smith William H.
    Smolik Joseph
    Snoey Cornelius
    Snyder Philip
    Soap Glenn W.
    Sobieralski William
    Sohatski Carl C.
    Soto Albert E.
    Sours John W.
    Souza Frank
    Sowa Edward L.
    Spearman Herbert D.
    Spechler Norman
    Spidle Thomas L.
    Spillman N.R. Jr.
    Spina Thomas
    Spinelli John R.
    Spitz Matthew J.
    Stacy Robert D.
    Stambaugh Paul E.
    Stedman William A.
    Stephens Horace S.
    Stephens Randall A.
    Sterbank Joseph J.
    Stevens Claxton
    Stewart Melvin V.
    Stewart Robert L.
    Stimac Edward
    Stippich Walter P.
    Stith Brooks
    Stockins Stanley E.
    Stokes John H. Jr.
    Stone James H.
    Stonebraker Robert C.
    Stoney Benjamin J.
    Stout Charles G.
    Strayhorn Rubin O.
    Sullivan Edward J.
    Sullivan Franklin G.
    Sullivan Maurice F.
    Surace Joseph S.
    Sutherland Warner C.
    Suwarsky Stanley
    Swinney Jack
    Sypal Clate E.
    Szerecz Stephen
    Tarasco Dominic A.
    Tarlano Chester A.
    Tart Howard
    Tatum John W.
    Taylor Richard J.S.
    Teeters James L.
    Tepovich Steve J.
    Theall Bartow R.
    Thomas Clarence
    Thompson Alfred T.
    Thomson George
    Thurmond Edward B.
    Tidrick Clyde R.
    Tobin Richard
    Todd Robert L.
    Tokach Andrew J.
    Toler Cecil E.
    Tomberlin Joseph E.
    Torowski Daniel L.
    Townsend Albert
    Tracey Thomas B.
    Trainor Joseph R.
    Tubbs Marion D.
    Tucker Billy E.
    Tullis Harold F.
    Tuohy James D.
    Turkovich Victor A.
    Turner Robert H.
    Turner Rodney M.
    Ulrich Herbert L.
    Unger James F.
    Union Robert E.
    Urban Edward A.
    Van Brunt John T. Jr.
    Van Meter Sidney E.
    Vandenberg Frank B.
    Vargo Edward A.
    Vaughan J.W.
    Vendelis John A.
    Verderamo William
    Verdon Ernest P.
    Verdugo Edward S.
    Vernatter Ardean D.
    Vetovich Michael
    Vines Carl E.
    Vistain James E.
    Vosen Raymond F.
    Wagner Milton V.
    Wagoner Elliott W.
    Waichulonis Joseph P.
    Waite Richard D.
    Waitkus Peter V.
    Wajda Victor S.
    Waldkoetter Walter J.
    Walsh Peter J.
    Walter Anthony M.
    Wamser Carl M. Jr.
    Ward Thomas N. Jr.
    Ware Robert B.
    Wassil Nickolas
    Waugh Luther L.
    Weatherford Milton P.
    Weathersby Newton P.
    Weaver John B.
    Weber William G.
    Weber William H.
    Weil George E.
    Weinstein Raphael
    Weisel Donald H.
    Wellinghoff James E.
    Wells Bulkeley L. Jr.
    Wells Preston V.
    Wells Zale
    Werner Robert E.
    Wernicke Charles F.
    Westhoff Henry B. Jr.
    Wetterhahn Clarence
    White Edward J.
    Whited James D.
    Whitesel Lester E. Sr.
    Whonhart Francis C.
    Wilczak Stanley
    Wilczek Charles J.
    Wiley Dennis J.
    Wilhelm Raymond F.
    Willcox Westmore III
    Williams Carl W.
    Williams Earle F. Jr.
    Williams Leslie E.
    Williams Maurice M.
    Williams Samuel B. Jr.
    Williams Thomas H.
    Williamson John H.
    Williamson Robert B.
    Wilson Jerome E.
    Wilson Kennel L.
    Wilson Roscoe E.
    Winebrener Raymond L.
    Wininger Donald W.
    Winks Ben W.
    Witt Henry G.
    Wohlford Sheppard J.
    Wolfe Julius G.
    Wolters Henry H.
    Womack Daniel P.
    Wood Charles L.
    Woodall Otto
    Wooden Eugene F.
    Woods Arthur
    Woods Porter F.
    Worsham Henry A.
    Wren Beverley K.
    Wright Elmere P.
    Wright Isaac W.
    Wright John A.
    Wylie Donald H.
    Yarrington Carl H.
    Yopp Grant C.
    Young Daniel W.
    Young James M.
    Zawicki Frank A.
    Zigler Paul D.
    Zukowski Joseph

