4 giugno 2014 Oltre mille giovani morirono

12:57 - Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America. Ma i caduti furono di più: la lista che pubblichiamo di seguito come omaggio ai soldati morti in quel terribile giorno di giugno è solo quella dei soldati sepolti nei due cimiteri di guerra americani di Normandia. Mancano i nomi dei "Missing in Action", cioè i dispersi: alcuni tornarono a casa, ma nella maggior parte si tratta di altre vittime dello sbarco. E mancano anche i nomi di quelli che non vennero mai identificati.

Ecco i nomi dei caduti americani del D-Day



Adams Gerald F.

Addleson Herman

Adkins Wilfred

Aigner Norman L.

Ainsworth Robert T.

Aldred Herbert R.

Alexander Henry R.

Allen Warren A.

Allensworth Harold O.

Allis Gilbert Jr.

Allison John B.

Anders Clarence A.

Anderson Alfred S.

Anderson John E.

Anderson Lawrence J.

Andre Charles E.

Andrews Rodger D.

Annunzio Henry T.

Armstrong Granville

Armstrong William C.

Arruda Joseph E.

Arruda Manuel E.

Ashworth Thomas Jr.

Atcuson David F.

Atlee William H.

Atwood Dale H.

Axon Donald E.

Babjak Andrew

Bacher Paul T.

Bailey George R.

Bailey Herman F.

Baker Charles N.

Baker Meade H.

Baker Sylvin J.

Bakka Dean M.

Balon Leo C.

Banko Alex

Banning Elmo E.

Baran Steve C.

Barclay Richard M.

Barker Robert L.

Barnes Roy E.

Battaglia Joseph J.

Battell James J.

Baughan Leslie C.

Baysinger Sylvester

Bean Andrew D.

Beasley Elbert M. Jr.

Beatty Kenneth A.

Beebe George C.

Beekler Volney E.

Bekelesky Lawrence A.

Bell Bruce E.

Bennett Frederick L.

Bensman Norman R.

Benson Frank E. Jr.

Benson Stanley J.

Bercholz Joseph M.

Bergendahl John R.

Berghoff Edward B.

Bergstresser Glenn E.

Beyer Lawrence A.

Biddle John C.

Bidlack Walter B.

Bieniasz Stanley P.

Biernacki Matthew H.

Bignall Donald E.

Billings Jack R.

Billington Orren W.

Bilque John J.

Bircher Warren G.H

Bitler Paul W.

Bliss Allison T.

Boehm Robert A.

Boehmke William H.

Boggess James O.

Boman John E.

Borders Arcy O.

Bowens Howard

Boylan Richard E.

Bradetich Frank

Bradford George L.

Brall Moritz H.

Bratten Thomas E.

Braunwarth William H.

Brenan Albert G.

Brewster Howard C.

Briant Edward L.

Brice Robert M.

Britton Robert W.

Brock Regionald W.

Brodish William J.

Brooks Albert C.

Broscious Walter E.

Brownell Claude H.

Brulotte Roger G.

Bruno John N.

Bryan Keith K.

Bryant Elmer T.

Bryant H.T Jr.

Buckingham Norman D.

Buick Walter A.

Bujtor Charles M. Jr.

Buncik August B.

Burg Harry L. Jr.

Burkhart John M.

Burnett Tony A. Jr.

Burton Fletcher P.Jr

Buschlen Arthur B.

Bussell John E.

Buzzett Julian R.

Byrnes Charles T.

Caddell Tony

Calendrella George

Callahan John A. Jr.

Callais Albert G.

Calo Francis G.

Campas James G.

Campbell Charles L.

Campbell Colin

Canavan Michael J. Jr.

Capelluto Harold A.

Carhuff John R.

Carney Warren K.

Carr Rufus B.

Carter John Blair

Cartwright Raymond L.

Carver Raymond D.

Cato Franklin A.

Cempa Frank J.

Chapman Frederick G.

Chase Rodney J.

Cheek Frank J.

Chelius John E.

Chesney Benjamin

Chocian Walter J.

Chombor John

Clark Edgar L.

Clark William B.

Clarke John W.

Clear Bert J.

Clement Robert L.

Clendenin Harold E.

Clifton John M.

Coates Charles H.

Cobb Albert L. Jr.

Cochran James A.

Colangelo Donald G.

Cole Raymond A.

Collins Hiram H.

Collins Willie L.

Colt Freeling T.

Combs Guy A. Jr.

Connolly Francis J.

Conrad Wayne M.

Cook Roy J.

Cooper Jack G.W.

Corley Nathan D.

Corrington Floyd J.

Cottave Francis M. Jr.

Coughlin Lawrence J.

Coutu Herman G.

Cowan William J.

Cramer Emmet K.

Crandall Forrest W.

Crawley William G.

Criss John H.

Cross William D.

Crouch Everett G.

Crowell George N.

Crump Raymond E.

Cunningham Ralph J.

Curilovic Andrew B.

Curtis Calvin W.

Czyscon Joseph

Dague Howard J.

Dahlman Raymond

Dailey Herbert M.

Dailey Robert L.

Dalto James V.

Danchak Walter

Darling Raymond E. Jr.

Datzko Michael

Davis Wilfred L.

Davis William H.

Davison James E.

Dawson Richard P.

Day James H.

De Angelis Nicholas

De Graff James W.

De Gregorio Carmine

De Marco Eake

De Nunzio Jack Albert

Dereta Samuel

Dernulc Edward S.

Desarno Henry J.

Desper James K.

Detwyler Richard E.

Dew Hinson E.

Dewing John H.

Dews Marion W.

Di Benedetto Michael

Di Ciuccio Joe

Di Nicola Thomas F.

Di Paola Samuel J.

Dicks Thompson G.

Dill Otis W.

Dillon James C.

Ditoma Frank J.

Dobek Walter J.

Doerges Norman L.

Dolinsky John

Dominguez Alexander

Donahue James E.

Donaldson Harold C.

Donoghue Charles N.

Donohue Edward D.

Donohue William J.

Donovan John J.

Dopjera Rudolph J.

Dorrance Albert A. Jr.

Dow Glenn M.

Dowdy Thomas W.

Doyle Roderick

Drnovich Louis J.

Drolles Carmen P.

Ducceschi Joseph V.

Duckworth Edmund W.

Dudgeon Sidney G.

Duhon Houston D.

Duke Howard M.

Duncan Harold

Dungey Donald L.

Dunn Willard E.

Dyer Willard C.

Eason William M.

Eberle George M.

Edgar Charles F.

Edmondson Charlie K.

Ehmka Charles W.

Ehrlich Abraham

Eilermann Alphonse H.

Ellinger Melvin O.

Elliott Chester R.

Elliott Frank M.

Ellis Walton K.

Elvesaeter Anton J.

Emerson Charles S.

Emmett Daniel J.

Engle Robert E.

Eppley Roger L.

Erickson John E.

Escobar Manuel C.

Esham Ernest L.

Evanoff James V.

Fader Willard W.

Fannelli Andrew J.

Farmer Marvin R.

Farrell James J.

Faulk Whitney J.

Feathers Curtis C.

Feierday Norton A.

Felix Joseph A.

Feneran Frederick J.

Ferguson Robert G.

Fernandez George V.

Ferrell Alfred A.

Fetzer Joseph R.

Fields Hubert L.

Figura Stephen V. Jr.

Finke Hershel L.

Fisher Martin

Fitch Frank N. Jr.

Fitzgerald Jack D.

Flager Melvin V.

Flanary Evert J.

Fleming Andrew J.

Focht Edward J.

Fogarty Edward J. Jr.

Forbell William H. Jr.

Ford Donald E.

Ford Earl G.

Foster Norman B.

Fottrell Winfield T.

Fountain Bryce L.

Fox William J.

Francis William A.

Frantz John T.

Frawley Charles A.

Frazier Harold D.

Freeman John C.

Freidinger Donald O.

Fritz Leslie

Fugate Hoover

Fulk Paul H.

Fuller John A.

Gallo Dominick F.

Garbey Cecil E.

Garbin John D.

Garcia Joe C.

Gardner Howard J.

Garza Francisco

Gasewind Oscar J.

Geigner Richard Fran

Gembala Stanley P.

Genther Henry W.

Gerber Clarence J.

Germer Philip

Gerth Theodore O.

Geyer Roy W.

Giambrone Charles

Gilbert Burchill

Gileno Guido F.

Gillaspie Nick N.

Gillespie Fred E.

Gillingham Edward L.

Gillock Sanford E.

Gilmore William R.

Ginsburg David

Gist Calvin C.

Glover Leland A.

Goad Fred W.

Goble Francis W.

Godfray Leonard C.

Godlewski Frank T.

Godreau Rudy A.

Golas Henry S.

Golebiewski Joseph

Gonzales Joe B.

Goodrich Arthur M. Jr.

Goodwin Bernard W.

Gore Rex A.

Gores Melvin N.

Gosnell Hugh S.

Gossett William J. Sr.

Goudey David L.

Gouinlock George L.

Goulder Preston H.

Gourley John S.

Gowen Guy W.

Grady Charles E.

Grant George S.

Graves Junior

Gray William L.

Green Jack W.

Green Thomas B.

Greenwood Edmund J.

Griffin Clinton H.

Groeger Leonard C.

Grunig Heinz J.

Guffey Homer W.

Gunter Harry C.

Gunther Walter J. Jr.

Hagler Robert D.

Halford Leonard

Hall John R.

Hall Richard P.

Hall Soini A.

Halls John D.

Hamilton Harry P.

Hampton Leon D.

Hancock Frank N.

Haney Vester

Hansen Henry M.

Hansford Jay E.

Harang Richard D.

Hardin Floyd F.

Harding Eddie W.

Harding Joseph D.

Hardy Joseph G.

Hardzog Floyd

Harkleroad Paul F.

Harley Edmond M.

Harper Felix M.

Harrington Clifford

Harrington James L.

Harris Henry J.

Hartman Nicholas

Hartwick Elmo F.

Harvey Wayne K.

Hassell Herbert D.J.

Hastings John L.

Hawkins Jesse M.

Hayes Edward

Hayes James A. Jr.

Haymoff Joseph M.

Hengst William

Henke Wilbert E.

Henwood John R.

Hernandez Guadalupe

Herrick John O.

Herrin Robert L.

Hershman Ralph W.

Hess Harold I.

Hewitt George E.

Hickey Arthur B.

Hickey James R.

Hickson Charles A.

Hightower Mack W.

Hildebrand Floyd D.

Hill Andrew F.

Hill Edwin E.

Hillborn Gerald L.

Hilscher Herman G.

Hinson Bryant L.

Hitztaler Anthony J.

Hoback Bedford T.

Hoback Raymond S.

Hoffman Raymond T.

Hollingsworth Billy

Holmstrup Svend A.

Holstun James Drayto

Hooper L.V

Hoover William W. Jr.

Hope Claude E.

Hopkins John V.

Hopkins Leonard W.

Hopper William F.

Hopping Frederick W.

Horn Lester J.

Horodecki Zigmund

Houck Julius A.

Houston William H.

Howard Gerald T.

Howard Raymond C.

Howie Kenneth C.

Hritzko Andrew H.

Hubbard Benjamin R.

Huebel Benjamin A. Jr.

Hughes John N.

Hughes Paul A.

Hughes William E.

Hulihan Charles J.

Hunt John H.

Hurt George F.

Husted Wesley J. Jr.

Iaconelli Jerry J.

Indelicato Leo A.

Ingenito Harold E.

Ingram Hugh M.

Irvin Leslie M.

Isaac Ronald H.

Isserson Melvin

Jackson Thomas

Jacobs William T.

Jacobson Leroy E.

Jahn Robert F.

Janowicz Marion J.

Japhet James H.

Jaskulski Stephen W.

Jensen Albert J.

Jezak Joseph

Jirak Clyde E.

Johnson Clifford E.

Johnson Edward L.

Johnson George D.

Johnson John L.Jr

Johnston Hogan M.

Joiner Irvin G.

Jones Clarence O.

Jones Theodore T. Jr.

Jordan John B.

Jordan Joseph M.

Jordet Clarence E.

Joslin Charles E.

Kafkalas Nicholas S.

Kane James A.

Karafotis Frank G.

Kashula George

Keane James N.

Kearfott Benjamin R.

Keehley John F.

Keinz George W.

Keller Alton R.

Keller William B.

Kelly George A.

Kelly Michael E.

Kemm Manuel E. Jr.

Kendall Norman C.

Kendle Ross L.

Kendrick Robert H.

Kennedy Cyril J.

Kennedy Paul M.

Kennedy Thomas M.

Kepner Clifford O.

Kerber George

Kernoll Russell T. Jr.

Kettering Charles E.

Keyes Claude B.

Keys Royd

Kincaid Dallas L.

King Alfred H.

King James D.

King Leo E.Jr

Kinzy Robert C.

Kittia John J.

Kittle Charles R.

Kitts Raymond H.

Kleinsteuber Carl G.

Kline William S.

Kling Andrew W.

Knight James R.

Knopp Williard H.

Koenig Earl D.

Kokosh Joseph

Komstadius Myron J.

Koshinskie Francis E.

Kostrzewski Walter T.

Kramer Dave

Krause Arthur T.

Krawfsky Anthony

Kreiser Roy K.

Krieger Orie

Krueger Robert J.

Krummes Jordan R.

Krutil Edward

Kruvant Arnold B.

Krzciok Henry B.

Kubas Stanley

Kucera William

Kuhn Eston C.

Kunkel Richard

Kurzawski Alfred F.

Kwaak Clinton C.



La Chance Harry E. Jr.

La Plante Harold E.

Laclave Andy E.

Laferrera Salvatore

Laing Lester D.

Laird Florus W.

Lake James D.

Lamb James O.

Lambert Eugene Ovid

Landon Leonard B.

Lang William J.

Langford Everette H.

Lariviere Albert H.

Laskowski William B.

Lawson Sloan W.

Lawyer Allan B.

Leahey Thomas S.

Leavor Michael

Lebl Kenneth E.

Lee Clifton G.

Lefebvre Hector A.

Lentsch Urban B.

Leonard Raymond R.

Leonhardt Clyde L.

Leverknight Karl T.

Lien Floyd R.

Lilly Gordon M.

Limber James J.

Linaburg Delmer D.

Lines Harold F.

Lipham Bryant H.

Lipscomb Bernard H.

Lloyd William J. Jr.

Lockey Luther C.

Lohr Robert J.

Loika Grover C.

Lomasky Irving

Long Richard M.

Long William J.

Longmire James D.

Lookabill James W.

Lopachin Felix J.

Lopez Alberto

Louis Charles K.

Lovejoy Orlow H.

Loving Adrian R.

Lowe Carl W.

Lowe Jack

Lucka Wilbert F.

Lugar Michael

Lumsden Harry N. Jr.

Lurie Harry

Lyon Robert A.

Mac Millin Donald J.

Machan James A.

Machen Robert C.

Mackenzie David

Madson David R.

Maguffee Henry B.

Maguire John L.

Maier John E.

Makarczyk Vincent J.

Malakoff Seymour M.

Maness Hobart Jr.

Manlove Beverly J.

Mann Allan J.

Mapes Andrew B.

Maranz Henry S.

Marczyk Andrew F.

Margotto Albert T.

Markowitz Max I.

Marszalek Alexander

Martell Jack J.

Martin James W.

Martinez Joe J.

Mason Conrad C.

Mason Douglas E.

Massenzio Leo P.

Matheny Lewis O.

Mathews John H.

Matthews Charles E.

Maul Warren M.

McAllister Donald E.

McAnerney Donald D.

McCabe William T.

McCalvin Charles G.

McClelland Ralph W.

McConnell James P.

McCrory William E.

McCue John B.

McDermott John D.

McDonough Thomas F.

McElmaney Delmar C.

McGarty John J.

McGinity James E.

McGowan Walter F.

McGowan William J.

McGrattan Bernard L.

McGuire John J.

McKamey James B.

McKee Samuel J.

McKenney Benjamin F.

McNew Orville

McPharlin Michael G.

McWhirter William H.

McWilliams Charles

Meade Harold N.

Meloy Carl E.

Mendiola Higinio

Mensch William E.

Mercer Joe M.

Merrill Samuel L.

Messer William H.

Mett Robert A.

Metz Charles E.

Meyer Arthur F.

Millard Vester B.

Miller Charles Stuar

Miller Edward B.

Miller Hyman

Miller Norman G.

Miller Robert T.

Milliron Charles R.

Millis Conrad C.

Mills Edward W.

Mills Orley W.

Mills Richard K.

Mirelez Thomas C.

Mobile Joseph D.

Monson Carl T.

Montague Joseph L. Jr.

Monteith Jimmie W. Jr.

Montgomery Orlo A.

Moon Charles I.

Moreland Jay B.

Moreland William W.

Morgia Anthony C.

Moriarity Michael F.

Moritz Robert J.

Morozewicz Edward

Morrison Emery L.

Morrison Eugene W.

Moubray Ted F.

Moundres Thomas P.

Moyer Robert H.

Mueller Fred

Muir Marvin F.

Mulvey John M.

Munroe William A. Jr.

Murphy John P.

Murphy Martin B.

Murray James J.

Murray Lewis J.

Murray Roy W.

Myers Richard S.

Myers William D.

Myszak Tony F.

Nadeau Armand E.

Nadeau Joseph G.C.

Nasby Marlin

Neal Donald R.

Neilson Courtney B.

Nenadal Edwin J.

Neuberger William H.

New Fulton E.

Nichols Noel N.

Nickerson Foster G.

Nicolei Frank J.

Niland Robert J.

Noonan John J.

Norby Lester H.

Nord Carl A.

Norkunas Anthony J.

Nuzzo Frank

O'Brien William J.

O'Callahan John J.

O'Malley Bernard H.

O'Neil John J.

Oehlberg John D.

Oikari Eugene E.

Olle Stephen J.

Onger Ellsworth H.

Osborn Douglas R.

Overman Clifford C.

Owen James McKervey

Pacheco Manuel

Packham Leo P.

Paff Louis Jr.

Pardue J.T.

Parker Delmar A. Jr.

Partin James C.

Pastor Mike

Pataky Bernard L.

Pavalescu John Jr.

Pavel Lester J.

Pavlich John

Pawlings Henry S.

Payne Francis L.

Peck Clarence E.

Pendle Walter R.

Perkins Warren W.

Peters Joe F. Jr.

Peterson Victor E.

Petricca Frank J.

Pfeiffer Gerard J.

Phelps John W.

Piatt William A.

Pickering William R.

Pinchot John

Pinkham Wallace F.

Pittman James C.

Pitts Robert Jr.

Place Glendon L.

Plichta John F.

Plumlee Fred W.

Pluta Metro

Polachek Nicholas

Polley Everett K.

Powers David C.

Powers Jack G.

Powers Robert J.

Premo Harold J.

Prezzavento Carmelo

Pribula William J.

Price Noel O.

Price Robert A.

Prucnal Anthony

Pruger John J.

Puffenbarger Paul E.

Quinonez Placido G.

Radovich Steve

Rafferty Joseph A.

Raines Alex H.

Ramon Miguel

Ramundo Louis J.

Ratliff Arthur E.

Raymond Carl W.

Raymond Robert J.

Raymond Wayne H.

Rector Arthur J.

Regan James R.

Rehfeldt Gerald M.

Reich Vernon V.

Reid Thomas E. Jr.

Reilly William F.

Relosky Andrew J.

Revels Rolland F.

Reverski Clarence A.

Rhimer Nicholas W.

Rich Charles E.

Richards Robert P.

Richards William A.

Riley Cyril J.

Riley Leslie B.

Rippon Charles A.

Rivas Johnnie M.

Robenstein Wesley J.

Roberts Albert J.

Roberts Harry Jr.

Roberts Lawrence A.

Rodstrom Paul S.

Romney Walter R.

Root Donald E.

Rosazza Weldon A.

Rosenthal Alex

Ross Harold L. Jr.

Roussin William

Rude Wilbert S.

Rudolph Harold H.

Rugg Harlan E.

Ruland John R.

Ruley Frank D.

Rund James A.

Runkel Jack W.

Rush Fields V.

Russell Donald L.

Ryan James A. Jr.

Rybak Leo

Rybarczyk Raymond J.

Salemi Anthony

Sandefur Felix C.

Sandeman Walter G.

Sanford Ruel

Saray Lewis

Satti Bartolomeo

Scalvace Ernest

Schadt John A.

Schaefer James G.

Schatz Reuben

Schenk John B.

Schill Albert W.L.

Schilling Walter O.

Schinkoeth Donald E.

Schlott Robert

Schmidt George E.

Schreiber George

Scott Ambrose A.

Scott Clair L.

Scott Jess R.

Secosky Walter E.

Sellers Harold E.

Serkovich Steven

Sertell John R.

Shafer Lee K. Jr.

Shapiro Samuel B.

Sharman George W.

Shary John

Shata Marcelino

Sheen James B.

Shell Allen D.

Shepherd Buddy Gene

Shepherd Othis C.

Sheppard Edward G.

Sherrod Roy J.

Shipley Robert F.

Shotton Robert N.

Shreves John H.

Shullanberger Melvin

Siebert Harry L. Jr.

Siemion Edward J.

Sievert Bruno J.

Simmons Donald E.

Simon Walter F.

Simons John R.

Simpkins Thomas T.

Simpson Jack M.

Singleton Johnnie

Singley Harry P.

Skaleski Raymond R.

Skupien John E.

Slivka Mike

Slota Michael

Smiley Julian E.

Smith Alvin D.

Smith Charles E.

Smith Christopher C.

Smith Earl J.

Smith Frederick D.

Smith Harry J.

Smith Harvey P.

Smith Stanley S.

Smith Warren G.

Smith William A.

Smith William H.

Smolik Joseph

Snoey Cornelius

Snyder Philip

Soap Glenn W.

Sobieralski William

Sohatski Carl C.

Soto Albert E.

Sours John W.

Souza Frank

Sowa Edward L.

Spearman Herbert D.

Spechler Norman

Spidle Thomas L.

Spillman N.R. Jr.

Spina Thomas

Spinelli John R.

Spitz Matthew J.

Stacy Robert D.

Stambaugh Paul E.

Stedman William A.

Stephens Horace S.

Stephens Randall A.

Sterbank Joseph J.

Stevens Claxton

Stewart Melvin V.

Stewart Robert L.

Stimac Edward

Stippich Walter P.

Stith Brooks

Stockins Stanley E.

Stokes John H. Jr.

Stone James H.

Stonebraker Robert C.

Stoney Benjamin J.

Stout Charles G.

Strayhorn Rubin O.

Sullivan Edward J.

Sullivan Franklin G.

Sullivan Maurice F.

Surace Joseph S.

Sutherland Warner C.

Suwarsky Stanley

Swinney Jack

Sypal Clate E.

Szerecz Stephen

Tarasco Dominic A.

Tarlano Chester A.

Tart Howard

Tatum John W.

Taylor Richard J.S.

Teeters James L.

Tepovich Steve J.

Theall Bartow R.

Thomas Clarence

Thompson Alfred T.

Thomson George

Thurmond Edward B.

Tidrick Clyde R.

Tobin Richard

Todd Robert L.

Tokach Andrew J.

Toler Cecil E.

Tomberlin Joseph E.

Torowski Daniel L.

Townsend Albert

Tracey Thomas B.

Trainor Joseph R.

Tubbs Marion D.

Tucker Billy E.

Tullis Harold F.

Tuohy James D.

Turkovich Victor A.

Turner Robert H.

Turner Rodney M.

Ulrich Herbert L.

Unger James F.

Union Robert E.

Urban Edward A.

Van Brunt John T. Jr.

Van Meter Sidney E.

Vandenberg Frank B.

Vargo Edward A.

Vaughan J.W.

Vendelis John A.

Verderamo William

Verdon Ernest P.

Verdugo Edward S.

Vernatter Ardean D.

Vetovich Michael

Vines Carl E.

Vistain James E.

Vosen Raymond F.

Wagner Milton V.

Wagoner Elliott W.

Waichulonis Joseph P.

Waite Richard D.

Waitkus Peter V.

Wajda Victor S.

Waldkoetter Walter J.

Walsh Peter J.

Walter Anthony M.

Wamser Carl M. Jr.

Ward Thomas N. Jr.

Ware Robert B.

Wassil Nickolas

Waugh Luther L.

Weatherford Milton P.

Weathersby Newton P.

Weaver John B.

Weber William G.

Weber William H.

Weil George E.

Weinstein Raphael

Weisel Donald H.

Wellinghoff James E.

Wells Bulkeley L. Jr.

Wells Preston V.

Wells Zale

Werner Robert E.

Wernicke Charles F.

Westhoff Henry B. Jr.

Wetterhahn Clarence

White Edward J.

Whited James D.

Whitesel Lester E. Sr.

Whonhart Francis C.

Wilczak Stanley

Wilczek Charles J.

Wiley Dennis J.

Wilhelm Raymond F.

Willcox Westmore III

Williams Carl W.

Williams Earle F. Jr.

Williams Leslie E.

Williams Maurice M.

Williams Samuel B. Jr.

Williams Thomas H.

Williamson John H.

Williamson Robert B.

Wilson Jerome E.

Wilson Kennel L.

Wilson Roscoe E.

Winebrener Raymond L.

Wininger Donald W.

Winks Ben W.

Witt Henry G.

Wohlford Sheppard J.

Wolfe Julius G.

Wolters Henry H.

Womack Daniel P.

Wood Charles L.

Woodall Otto

Wooden Eugene F.

Woods Arthur

Woods Porter F.

Worsham Henry A.

Wren Beverley K.

Wright Elmere P.

Wright Isaac W.

Wright John A.

Wylie Donald H.

Yarrington Carl H.

Yopp Grant C.

Young Daniel W.

Young James M.

Zawicki Frank A.

Zigler Paul D.

Zukowski Joseph