FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Mondo
yemenadenKhaled Bahahal qasr hotel

Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 persone

La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi

Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 persone

1 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
2 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
3 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
4 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
5 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
6 di 6
La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi
leggi dopo
slideshow