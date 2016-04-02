6 ottobre 2015 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 persone La struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 persone Yemen Aden, rocket attack on Al Qasr hotel pic.twitter.com/4ctCPg8cnq 12 killed as per CNN— Khalid Khan™ (@khalidkhan787) 6 Ottobre 2015 1 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi #Aden residents woke up 2 a huge explosion that targeted Qasr hotel where returned gov resides #Yemen #YemenCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZlzS1oDR5P— Rasha Jarhum (@RashaJarhum) 6 Ottobre 2015 2 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi #Yemen - PM/VP Khaled Bahah was staying with members of the government at Al-Qasr hotel when it was hit by 3 rockets. pic.twitter.com/9iZ3hgSdV0— IraqiSuryani (@IraqiSuryani1) 6 Ottobre 2015 3 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi #Yemen - Rocket attack at Al-Qasr hotel in #Aden where Khaled Bahah, the Vice President of #Yemen is staying. pic.twitter.com/cB6u06cLZG— IraqiSuryani (@IraqiSuryani1) 6 Ottobre 2015 4 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi Urgente: Atacan con granadas #hotel Al-Qasr en #Aden #Yemen en el que ha fijado su residencia el vicepresidente. pic.twitter.com/bhujwBWKD9— Checho סרחיו פס (@SergioPazMurga) 6 Ottobre 2015 5 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi Missile Hits Fledgling Yemen Gov't Headquarters in Aden: A missile hit the Qasr… http://t.co/IUDmdCl9tW #nieuws pic.twitter.com/BaM7z8HXFl— 1440 (@i1440) 6 Ottobre 2015 6 di 6 Yemen, razzi sull'hotel che ospita il premier Nell'attacco sono morte almeno 12 personeLa struttura Al Qasr si trova nella città di Aden. Secondo fonti locali, Khaled Bahah e gli altri membri del governo sarebbero rimasti illesi leggi dopo slideshow