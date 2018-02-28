27 febbraio 2018 Usa, sempre più persone distruggono le proprie armi da fuoco 27 febbraio 201809:28 Usa, sempre più persone distruggono le proprie armi da fuoco leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli To end the violence of these evil assault rifles, I have cut mine in half. #oneless pic.twitter.com/sTlMKHItN0— Derek Black (@5ive5ive6ix) 26 febbraio 2018 1 di 8 #OneLess ladies and gentlemen, I have cut my ar-15 in half. I implore you to do the same. If you don't have the heart to do it, send it to me and I'll do it for you. pic.twitter.com/xoO9V6Fz94— Skateboard Security (@MikeGodDamnedS) 26 febbraio 2018 2 di 8 #oneless pic.twitter.com/RLsMMs00RZ— Nikki Deprater (@NikkiDeprater) 26 febbraio 2018 3 di 8 Finally decided to destroy my FN P90 in support of the movement to end gun violence in America. This weapon will never be able to be used against a child. #oneless #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/0Zerh9xk4X— Johann Amerikaner 🇺🇸🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿🇦🇹 (@AMERIKANER_NT) 26 febbraio 2018 4 di 8 I can't live with myself anymore, owning a weapon of mass destruction. I'm sorry fam, I gotta say, there's now #onelessgun, #oneless to kill kids. pic.twitter.com/anzX8MGDoz— LiA the Illegal Hunter (@pengoonneeeewdz) 26 febbraio 2018 5 di 8 No one needs a ruger 10/15 with high capacity killer clips. #oneless pic.twitter.com/YVO3Bcyq5G— Pepe!!!! (@PepeSilva01) 24 febbraio 2018 6 di 8 I won't be a part of the gun culture that's destroying America any longer. I've been a staunch supporter of the second amendment to this day but this latest shooting is the straw that broke the camel's back. My AR-47 will never harm someone. #oneless #onelessgun #onelessAR15 pic.twitter.com/ZTTl9BDmOk— Skogi (@SkogiArtist) 23 febbraio 2018 7 di 8 @Styx666Official please help me share #oneless pic.twitter.com/u5vNArIFGB— Okie Bear 🐻 (@Okie_Bear_) 23 febbraio 2018 8 di 8 leggi dopo slideshow armiAmericaoneless