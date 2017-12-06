6 dicembre 2017 Usa, salva due bambini da un incendio: clochard eroe elogiato sui social 6 dicembre 201710:08 Usa, salva due bambini da un incendio: clochard eroe elogiato sui social leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli I'm raising money for Help homeless hero Anival Angulo . Click to Donate: https://t.co/9Zt4mQf3e1 via @gofundme— Kellan Martz (@KellanMartz) December 4, 2017 1 di 5 I am doing tomorrow's tweet today because it is too good to wait. A homeless man named Anival Angulo recently saved two children, a 3-year-old girl and 10 month old boy, from a burning Las Vegas apartment. Thanks to him, they are going to be okay. #ComeTogether pic.twitter.com/d14O1eauwG— Bryan Looker (@bryan_looker) December 5, 2017 2 di 5 #USA ; #Nevada: Homeless man who saved two kids from burning apartment hailed as hero - https://t.co/gWpZlFfOAL #LasVegas #AnivalAngulo #homeless pic.twitter.com/7ahVRRpbG0— attika (@T_attika) December 3, 2017 3 di 5 Everyday kind of hero. Thank you Anival Angulo!— Norma (@Normies) December 5, 2017 4 di 5 "Las Vegas" Somebody give that Man (Anival Angulo) A Medal.— Johnnie Carroll (@CarrollJB9) December 5, 2017 5 di 5 leggi dopo slideshow usasenzatettoincendiobambinivigili del fuocoraccolta fondi