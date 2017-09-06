6 settembre 2017 Sydney, palloncini rossi per tutta la città spaventano gli abitanti: è la pubblicità del film IT 6 settembre 201709:40 Sydney, palloncini rossi per tutta la città spaventano gli abitanti: è la pubblicità del film IT leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli #IT is coming soon #kingscross #sydney pic.twitter.com/6qLUHRky6j— Adam Dallas (@AdamPDallas) 3 settembre 2017 1 di 7 NOPE. NOPE. NOPE. 🤡 #ITMovie Un post condiviso da Syfy Australia (@syfyau) in data: 3 Set 2017 alle ore 16:16 PDT 2 di 7 @StephenKing this is out the front of my work! @ITMovieOfficial #IT #ITMovie #YoullFloatToo pic.twitter.com/DSzTVbPCRd— Joanna Beveridge (@jmbeveridge) 3 settembre 2017 3 di 7 Creepy and clever marketing for the new #ITMovie this morning in Sydney! #cantwait #excited pic.twitter.com/FaLRkPnNvH— Thomas Skinner (@Thomasgskinner) 3 settembre 2017 4 di 7 Fantastic marketing idea for #ITMovie, and creepy AF lol pic.twitter.com/3VguPc2gEf— Diana DJ (@DianaDJ7) 3 settembre 2017 5 di 7 No no no no nope!.. #it Safe to say I'm not walking that route home Un post condiviso da Ell (@elliot.parkin) in data: 3 Set 2017 alle ore 15:57 PDT 6 di 7 It is closer than you think. #itmovie #sydney #roadshow #coffeebreak time after this little activation @stephenking Un post condiviso da Mr Glasses (@mrglassesagency) in data: 3 Set 2017 alle ore 14:59 PDT 7 di 7 leggi dopo slideshow SydneyItStephen King