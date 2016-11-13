13 novembre 2016 Nuova Zelanda, i video del terremoto sui social Nuova Zelanda, i video del terremoto sui social Of course I ran to my TV to stop it from falling mid earthquake... #wellington #nz pic.twitter.com/LbISafVGT3— Angelu (@angelus_kingdom) 13 novembre 2016 1 di 3 Nuova Zelanda, i video del terremoto sui social Sirens going off in Lower Hutt. Glad we evacuated to higher ground. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/E8PFLi18ov— PathoGin (@patho_gin) 13 novembre 2016 2 di 3 Nuova Zelanda, i video del terremoto sui social Le sirene per l'allerta tsunami Another #earthquake as I tweet, we are on the move folks #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/vaWMq2fLMg— Aquatel (NZ) Ltd (@AquatelNZ) 13 novembre 2016 3 di 3 Nuova Zelanda, i video del terremoto sui social leggi dopo slideshow