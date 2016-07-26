Mogadiscio, due autobomba vicino all'aeroporto: almeno 13 morti

Thick smoke seen billowing from the #Mogadishu Int'l Airport. The scene of a deadly twin blast. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/1uMWADOH0C— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) 26 luglio 2016
Two #explosions kill 8 near #Mogadishu airport https://t.co/8z4qTj2Dr1 pic.twitter.com/bVLdEultJe— The Gulf Today (@thegulftoday) 26 luglio 2016
#Mogadishu, I wanted to watch the football final in Mogadishu, but this the scene that greeted me. Great 2 b back pic.twitter.com/HvrfoZux96— Sustainable Dev. (@KismayoKistaa) 26 luglio 2016
Two Huge explosion rocks the gates of #Mogadishu #Somalia Airport. Many Casualties feared.pic.twitter.com/r6C8KPg5ek— War Analysis MENA (@WarAnalysisMENA) 26 luglio 2016
Video: Twin explosions and gunfire heard near Aden Ade airport #Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/3Ki0PQEm6U— Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) 26 luglio 2016
PIC: Smoke billowing over #Mogadishu city after 2 car bombs target #AMISOM base near the airport. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/VCZWS7s2KJ— Live From Mogadishu (@Daudoo) 26 luglio 2016
#This is the aftermath of the explosions, #AMISOM and SNA soldiers codoned off the eria for further investigations pic.twitter.com/lwLk944wZY— Bashiir Mah'ud (@BashiirMohamud1) 26 luglio 2016
update: explosion hits #Halane gate the main entrance of #AMISOM HQ in #Mogadishu,@fqdayib @daudoo @A24media pic.twitter.com/W9yVwz2M4i— Mogadishu Update (@Mogadishuupdate) 26 luglio 2016
