Londra, bus contro un negozio

What a week I had...first I was ran over by a bike now this! Hope the people involved are ok #Harlesden #crash pic.twitter.com/mD4l9Av2DU— Desi Kadyova (@DesiKadyova) 15 maggio 2016
I assume they will try to pull the bus out with this #Harlesden #crash pic.twitter.com/phiBRtQK9k— Desi Kadyova (@DesiKadyova) 15 maggio 2016
The journalists are already here, the street is less crowded now #Harlesden #crash pic.twitter.com/DszCSERXYU— Desi Kadyova (@DesiKadyova) 15 maggio 2016
Quick update on the #Harlesden #crash after 4 hours they managed to pull the bus out of the building pic.twitter.com/j2IOBQANkH— Desi Kadyova (@DesiKadyova) 15 maggio 2016
