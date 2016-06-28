Istanbul, le immagini dell'attacco sui social

Ataturk Havaalaninda'ki patlama ani #istanbul #ŞehitDeğilKurban pic.twitter.com/oOJ1Nmcupv— Gokhan Salmanoglu (@GSalmanoglu) 28 giugno 2016
VIDEO: Wounded being treated at Ataturk airport in #Istanbul #Turkey - @140journos pic.twitter.com/2hutMQcM2G— Conflict News (@Conflicts) 28 giugno 2016
#BREAKING Eyewitness tells CNN TURK taxies are carrying the wounded after blast hits Istanbul Atatürk Airport pic.twitter.com/14wfdu8jzB— CNN Türk ENG (@CNNTURK_ENG) 28 giugno 2016
Huge explosions rocked Ataturk airport in Istanbul followed by gun shots. Video few minutes ago.. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/6HItl0IgFw— Rami (@RamiAILoIah) 28 giugno 2016
Turkey Istanbul Airport Explosions: CNN Turkey: number of wounded could reach 100 https://t.co/GpU2Yti7Li pic.twitter.com/06EkfBuNLi— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) 28 giugno 2016
PHOTO: Injured being cared for at Ataturk airport in #Istanbul #Turkey - @sendika_org pic.twitter.com/8KqhBsoKg4— Conflict News (@Conflicts) 28 giugno 2016
2 suicide bombers at the entrances of the airport, around 20 people reported dead and multiple injuries. #Istanbul pic.twitter.com/zENRE6fKf4— Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) 28 giugno 2016
Istanbul airport suicide attack, multiple dead https://t.co/HB3dZ4TQ2T #Istanbul #AtaturkAirport pic.twitter.com/osDrSVWI6e— Worldbulletin (@worldbulletin) 28 giugno 2016
Deadly attack on #Istanbul airport - follow the latest updates on @itvnews https://t.co/lcdaCbNyUq pic.twitter.com/vhEajaiVo2— ITV News (@itvnews) 28 giugno 2016
