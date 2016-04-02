Indianapolis, ladro 18enne denunciato dai nonni: "Basta vivere così"

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Ratcliff in connection with a series of brazen shoplifting cases at several Westside Phillip 66 gas stations. It is alleged that several suspects entered several different gas stations and ransacked the businesses as they stuffed bags with stolen merchandise. These brazen suspects just did not care and came with the sole intent of causing mayhem. Detectives released surveillance footage, to the public, of the suspects entering a Phillip 66 with a mob type mentality and stealing. A mother who saw her son in public images decided to do the right thing and surrender him to authorities. Once in custody, the suspect provided detectives enough evidence to arrest and preliminarily charge him with Theft. To the remaining suspects, IMPD encourages you to turn yourself(s) in. Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.