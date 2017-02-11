For all in India who would like to contribute to @SaveEmanCause we are now accepting contributions on https://t.co/l3pePOWM8T I am grateful pic.twitter.com/j8FxPnxDTk— Dr Muffi Lakdawala (@DrMuffi) 19 gennaio 2017
Women Power in it truest sense . 3 beautiful women fighting for the same cause @SaveEmanCause #respect @CODSIndia01 #womenpower pic.twitter.com/9ihs6X6OcX— Dr Muffi Lakdawala (@DrMuffi) 12 gennaio 2017
Ma'am , Eman Ahmed (Egypt) 500kgs requested me 2 save her pls help me get her a medical visa as refused thru normal process @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/93Fwz6m8iL— Dr Muffi Lakdawala (@DrMuffi) 5 dicembre 2016
Thank you ma'am you are the one who started it all from your hospital bed . You have given Eman a second chance at life @SaveEmanCause https://t.co/ELqjsxLUPX— Dr Muffi Lakdawala (@DrMuffi) 10 febbraio 2017
