15 settembre 2015 In fuga dalla Siria dopo le nozze, la foto su Twitter conquista il web Il direttore di Human Rights Watch Robert Bouckaert ha pubblicato lo scatto dei neosposi sul treno per la Germania su Twitter: l'immagine ha conquistato la Rete. In fuga dalla Siria dopo le nozze, la foto su Twitter conquista il web They married the evening before they fled Syria. They made it to the train to Germany. Honeymoon, they joked. pic.twitter.com/3tT3ojOiFC— Peter Bouckaert (@bouckap) 11 Settembre 2015 1 di 1 In fuga dalla Siria dopo le nozze, la foto su Twitter conquista il webIl direttore di Human Rights Watch Robert Bouckaert ha pubblicato lo scatto dei neosposi sul treno per la Germania su Twitter: l'immagine ha conquistato la Rete. leggi dopo slideshow