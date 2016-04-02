FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
peter bouckaertsiriagermaniaHuman Rights Watch

In fuga dalla Siria dopo le nozze, la foto su Twitter conquista il web

Il direttore di Human Rights Watch Robert Bouckaert ha pubblicato lo scatto dei neosposi sul treno per la Germania su Twitter: l'immagine ha conquistato la Rete.

