Il debutto della piccola Charlotte al balcone accanto alla Regina

The Duchess of Cambridge and her beautiful Princess Charlotte looking resplendent #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/OxrCR1ApNY— Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) 11 giugno 2016
Smiles from the Royal Family as they watch the flypast over the palace pic.twitter.com/EB6NWRlCHy— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) 11 giugno 2016
Princess Charlotte makes first appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony with the Royal Family https://t.co/MwYXWoNjsP pic.twitter.com/X3Zkd0UQyO— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) 11 giugno 2016
#PrincessCharlotte makes debut appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony for #TroopingtheColour #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/88xohAUysw— Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) 11 giugno 2016
Stunning and incredible photo of The Royal Family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/RPs77QSBXb— Jamie (Chris) Grigg (@Chris_Grigg1987) 11 giugno 2016
Charlotte is literally the sweetest little girl that i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/80Ddh7R0Qg— Princess Charlotte (@Baby2Royal) 11 giugno 2016
New George and Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/Gfe9vhNRGd— Sara (@whynotsara) 11 giugno 2016
