Il debutto della piccola Charlotte al balcone accanto alla Regina

Per la festa dei 90 anni della Regina Elisabetta, tutti i familiari della Casa Reale si sono affacciati dal balcone di Buckingham Palace per i saluti ai sudditi e godere dello spettacolo aereo. Tra loro c'era anche la principessina Charlotte, la secondogenita di Kate e William, che ha fatto il suo debutto ufficiale in braccio alla madre, indossando un abitino rosa confetto. In prima fila anche il fratellino George.
