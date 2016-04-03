FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
playmobilmorto fondatore playmobilHorst Brandstatter

Germania, morto il papà dei Playmobil

Horst Brandstatter aveva 82 anni. Divenne ricco producendo l'hula hop in Europa.

Horst Brandstatter aveva 82 anni. Divenne ricco producendo l'hula hop in Europa.
