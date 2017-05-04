FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
Gb, nella vecchia fattoria cʼè... Kate: è suo il testimone di Michelle Obama

1 di 5
Pianta cipolle, allatta agnellini, accarezza maialini: è Kate Middleton a prendere il testimone lasciato da Michelle Obama, paladina di orti e fattorie quando Barack era alla Casa Bianca? La duchessa di Cambridge ha fatto visita a un'azienda agricola della contea di Gloucestershire e, indossati stivaloni di gomma e guanti d'ordinanza, si è mostrata a suo agio nei panni della contadina che cura l'orto e anche in quelli dell'allevatrice di pecore e maiali
2 di 5
3 di 5
4 di 5
5 di 5
