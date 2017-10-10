10 ottobre 2017 Emergenza incendi in California, si infiamma di rosso anche il cielo 10 ottobre 201718:38 Emergenza incendi in California, si infiamma di rosso anche il cielo leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli Paradise Pier at #Disneyland eerily quiet. Coaster stuck & evacuated, Toy Story closed, Anaheim fire clouds above. #Canyon2Fire #Disney pic.twitter.com/PnOuuAoMRm — Jason Cochran (@JasCochran) 9 ottobre 2017 1 di 4 My sister is in Disneyland and just sent me these pictures from the fire. Is the world ending or something? Cause this is wack pic.twitter.com/uRut0up3Yr — David (@iheartnate) 9 ottobre 2017 2 di 4 My view of the #AnaheimHills fire from #Disneyland. If you're near or in the area stay safe and be alert! pic.twitter.com/wrCrS6I7PM — Nikki Naik (@nrnaik20) 9 ottobre 2017 3 di 4 I hope everyone is ok #disneylandfire @CNN @CNNireport #cnnireport @Andersoncooper #fire #sleepingbeautycastle @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/cVGGaWLUQL — Vedder9Gabriel (@PureMichiganDMD) 9 ottobre 2017 4 di 4 leggi dopo slideshow incendioCaliforniaDisneyland