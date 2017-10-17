17 ottobre 2017 Cina, tweet e #Metoo contro lʼarticolo del China Daily 17 ottobre 201717:27 Cina, tweet e #Metoo contro lʼarticolo del China Daily leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli #MeTooRe: Chinese state media on #sexualharassment as western ills.It's worse+ in China w/ political risks+++ & w/o proper justice system. pic.twitter.com/nLcb7QASif— Yangyang Cheng (@yangyang_cheng) October 16, 2017 1 di 6 To all the sexual predators, make a checklist of the behavior listed below, recognize what you've done and the trauma you've caused. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Km3YhoEswd— YeZhu (@YeZhuChina) October 17, 2017 2 di 6 State media say women aren't harassed in China. Women beg to differ. https://t.co/BLKBfWa1R8 #metoo pic.twitter.com/g3zIz2Le8j— NonviolentNews (@NonviolentNews) October 17, 2017 3 di 6 Heavy censorship! Reality of course is that the problem is rampant in both—all—places.— Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW) October 16, 2017 4 di 6 The Chinese movie industry is full of abuse. Many actresses, especially the younger ones, are being treated like prostitutes.— Christoph Rehage (@crehage) October 16, 2017 5 di 6 This is what happens when women report sexual violence in China: excerpt from my book “Leftover Women” #MeToo https://t.co/L7xXQPOTN8— Leta Hong Fincher洪理达 (@LetaHong) October 16, 2017 6 di 6 leggi dopo slideshow cinaHarvey Weinsteinmolestie