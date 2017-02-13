Oroville Dam emergency repairs ongoing, as nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation https://t.co/8XO0XC66W0 pic.twitter.com/7wYUZAUcts— Raymond C. (@mspray1) 13 febbraio 2017
Highway 70 bridge southbound from Marysville now blocked vehicle accident should open in a minute be safe #OrovilleDam #evacuation pic.twitter.com/z7529xOpGX— Roy Fleshman (@Caltransmitter) 13 febbraio 2017
15 people so far at the evacuation center for residents of Marysville. Traffic is delaying arrival for evacuees. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/U0oGkfWXit— Aaron Hepker (@ahepker) 13 febbraio 2017
Traffic jammed up everywhere in Yuba City and Marysville due to evacuation order. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/ttYW4dHMYN— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) 13 febbraio 2017
Sikh Temples in Sacramento offering Food & Shelter. They are open for ALL people evacuated from Yuba City #OrovilleDam #OrovilleSpillway pic.twitter.com/AxiiijHBgM— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) 13 febbraio 2017
Traffic backed up getting out of Marysville due to evacuation notice for Oroville Adam. pic.twitter.com/3tlSCmlwky— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) 13 febbraio 2017
Marysville evacuation underway @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/QcwhDSLWiT— Aaron Hepker (@ahepker) 13 febbraio 2017
