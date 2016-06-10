Bruxelles, 10mila belgi in marcia contro i terroristi

March against Fear in #Brussels has reached central place of mourning in front of #Bourse pic.twitter.com/PjWNq8D2Ky— Kai Kuestner (@KuestnerK) 17 aprile 2016
"Marche contre la terreur et la haine" calme, silencieuse #tousensemble pic.twitter.com/ErTRgUq3sj— Rudy Hermans (@RudyHermans) 17 aprile 2016
Today in Brussels thousands unite against hate and fear after the brutal #BrusselsAttacks. Pic via @MonicaTiberi pic.twitter.com/m6oA77CZlr— Lotte Leicht (@LotteLeicht1) 17 aprile 2016
La marche contre la haine et la peur prête à se lancer dans les rues de Bruxelles @lalibrebe pic.twitter.com/T9sDbs2r5B— Louise Vanderkelen (@LouiseVdk) 17 aprile 2016
#Bruxelles, ma belle ! Marche contre la haine pic.twitter.com/fekwmW88Zh— Emine Félicie (@EmineFelicie) 17 aprile 2016
march against fear! #Brussels #photojournalism #afp #brusselsattack #peace #documentry #photography #belgium pic.twitter.com/DWPQHYFHKj— Said (@said_sc) 17 aprile 2016
My message: our city #Brussels has been wounded, but no one will stop us living, loving, and dancing! #GrandHoro pic.twitter.com/sMn8nj4v7p— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgievaEU) 17 aprile 2016
Brussels march against fear pic.twitter.com/XBk4BwuTK4— Lucas Melgaço (@lucas_melgaco) 17 aprile 2016
Rassemblement #Molenbeek pour rejoindre cortège à la bourse.Ns étions 15.000 à la Marche contre la haine #Bruxelles pic.twitter.com/ktGdUtPg1p— Kenza yacoubi (@KenzaYacoubi) 17 aprile 2016
A la marche contre la terreur et la haine #tousensemble #samenéén pic.twitter.com/g3Bi0yeruO— Elio Di Rupo (@eliodirupo) 17 aprile 2016
