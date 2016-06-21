Brexit, su Twitter scendono in campo i gattini per dire no all'uscita della Gb dall'Ue

Titus, Tybalt and Titian came from different backgrounds, & forged a life thru multicaturalism. #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/KDlh1Xgo2q— badly drawn bee (@soapachu) 20 giugno 2016
#CatsAgainstBrexit vote #remain to endorse an open-door policy towards anyone they can pounce on from above and eat: pic.twitter.com/JKXzX0KIQW— (((Charlie Stross))) (@cstross) 20 giugno 2016
I asked @RealGrumpyCat what she thought of #CatsAgainstBrexit. She wasn't impressed. pic.twitter.com/Gb4Sj2UGr5— Daniel Hannan (@DanHannanMEP) 20 giugno 2016
Archie knows rights are better protected cross-border than by a competitive race to the bottom. #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/kP76tOs7GQ— Sian Berry (@sianberry) 21 giugno 2016
Farage, Boris, and Gove could be running the country?!!!! Alfred need a drink! #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/ramBA5nH9a— Sarah Joseph (@SarahIJoseph) 21 giugno 2016
Please stay.. #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/OWkEEzQjXu— Ermintrude (@Ermintrude2) 21 giugno 2016
Benni relaxed about foreigners in his garden and thinking diversity should be celebrated #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/O7uZFFyitH— Jane Thomas (@janekeighley) 20 giugno 2016
Emily's grandmother is Turkish. Here's what she thinks of your racist billboards #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/CeQaakHuvH— martyn (@martynhett) 20 giugno 2016
Now he's been helped through the arguments, Slammers today declared himself one of the #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/ZwhMh7uYSD— Rich Nelmes (@nelmes) 20 giugno 2016
#CatsAgainstBrexit Tintin supports the free movement of Dreamies. pic.twitter.com/vnFryeH3dI— Paul (@bingowings14) 20 giugno 2016
As a former stray/refugee & believer of tolerance & inclusion Bella is a firm supporter of #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/zwEWbH4r9i— Natasha Akhtar (@Natasha_Akhtar) 20 giugno 2016
Drusilla, like keys on a piano, knows black and white can live side by side. #CatsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/6yBppopp5K— Claire Nally (@tinyhippo1979) 20 giugno 2016
