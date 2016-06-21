FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Brexit, su Twitter scendono in campo i gattini per dire no all'uscita della Gb dall'Ue

"Titus, Tybalt and Titian provengono da differenti contesti e la loro vita è stata forgiata dal multiculturalismo". I tre protagonisti del tweet non sono cittadini inglesi, ma gatti di razze diverse che con questa foto si "pronunciano" contro la Brexit. Si tratta di alcuni dei felini che in queste ore stanno popolando Twitter sotto l'hashtag #CatsAgainstBrexit, complici dei padroncini sostenitori del "Remain" (rimanere). Sul social network sono state pubblicate centinaia di foto di mici corredate da didascalie con le più originali motivazioni per votare sì all'Unione europea.
